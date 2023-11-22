Strategies to Maximize Social Security for Married Couples SmartAsset

Making the most of Social Security benefits is an important aspect of retirement planning, especially for married couples. Optimizing these benefits can have a significant impact on your quality of life during retirement, providing a steady and reliable source of income. From delaying Social Security until age 70 to strategically dividing your benefits, here are four common Social Security strategies to help married couples maximize their benefits. A financial advisor can also provide valuable guidance as you plan for retirement.

Before considering specific claiming strategies, it’s important to start by estimating your Social Security benefit as well as your spouse’s benefit. You can do this by creating a mySocialSecurity account on the Social Security Administration’s website. This account provides you with a personalized estimate of your future benefits based on your work history and estimated retirement age. You can also use SmartAsset’s Social Security calculator, which can help you estimate how much your benefits might be at different claiming ages.

It is important that you and your spouse estimate your monthly benefits at different claiming ages so you have a clear understanding of your maximum and minimum benefits. Remember, you won’t receive your full benefit until you reach full retirement age. Also, keep in mind that married couples can claim a spousal benefit based on their partner’s work record, which can be up to 50% of their spouse’s benefit at full retirement age.

Understanding how your benefits are calculated

First and foremost, your work history plays a key role in determining your Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates your average indexed monthly income (AIME) based on your 35 highest earning years. If you’ve worked less than 35 years, zeros will be included in the calculation, which may reduce the total benefit amount.

Once your AIME is determined, the SSA applies a formula to calculate your Primary Insurance Amount (PIA). This is the amount you will receive if you claim benefits at your full retirement age, which varies depending on your year of birth.

Understanding these calculations is important to creating a smart Social Security strategy. If you start receiving benefits before your full retirement age, your monthly payments will be permanently reduced by 30%. Conversely, waiting until after your full retirement age can increase monthly benefits. Is. In fact, if you delay Social Security until age 70, your benefit will be 24% higher than your PIA.

Additionally, consider your health and longevity when planning your strategy. If you have reason to believe that you will have a longer than average lifespan, it may be worthwhile to wait to claim benefits as it may result in higher lifetime benefit payments and vice versa.

Strategy 1: Both spouses delay until age 70

An effective strategy for married couples is to delay claiming their benefits until both spouses reach age 70. Delaying benefits past your full retirement age increases the monthly benefit amount. If both spouses have worked and earned their benefits, this strategy can result in a significantly higher combined monthly income during retirement.

This strategy may be most useful for couples who do not have enough savings to retire and need to continue working until at least age 70. It may also be suitable for people who simply enjoy working. However, if you are not expected to live very long for one reason or another, this strategy may not generate more total income than previously claimed.

Strategy 2: Take advantage of spousal benefits

A married person is entitled to claim spousal benefits based on his or her spouse’s earnings record. This can be especially beneficial if one spouse has significantly higher lifetime earnings.

To qualify for spousal benefits, the lower-earning spouse must be at least 62 years of age, and the higher-earning spouse must have already applied for Social Security benefits of his or her own. As mentioned earlier, the spousal benefit can be up to 50% of the higher earning spouse’s benefit.

For example, suppose Max and Amy are deciding when to claim their benefits. Amy, who maximized her benefits by delaying her benefits until age 70, collects $4,300 per month. However, Max will only collect $2,000 per month if he applies for his benefits now. Instead, he applies for spousal benefits worth $2,150, which produces an additional $1,800 per year for him and Amy this year.

Strategy 3: One spouse claims early, one late

Now let’s think about a different scenario. What if one spouse needs immediate income, while the other can delay Social Security until age 70 and maximize his or her benefits? You and your spouse may decide that the best way to maximize your Social Security benefits is to take a split or mixed approach.

This strategy can provide some immediate income, while also allowing the couple to benefit from higher deferred retirement credits in the future. The spouse who delays claiming will ultimately receive a more substantial monthly benefit, which can be important for long-term financial security.

Strategy 4: Both claim 62

In some cases, it may make sense for both spouses to claim their benefits as early as age 62. Although this strategy results in a lower monthly benefit amount, it provides income earlier, which may be the best option for couples with health problems. Due to which life expectancy can be reduced. However, it is important to keep in mind the long-term effects of lower profits when considering this option.

ground level

Maximizing Social Security benefits for married couples requires careful consideration of each spouse’s individual financial circumstances, including work history, health and retirement goals. Married couples can potentially maximize their benefits by delaying until age 70, taking advantage of spousal benefits, or taking a hybrid approach. Some couples may actually be better suited to claim at the earliest possible age. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, and none can be definitively classified as the best approach. The best strategy is one that suits your individual circumstances and long-term goals.

If you want to maximize your Social Security, you may consider what is called a Social Security bridge strategy. This approach calls for delaying your benefits and using other assets like 401(k)s and IRAs to cover your expenses in retirement while the value of your benefits grows.

