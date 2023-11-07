Strategic mergers and acquisitions, and supply chain recovery are driving the growth of the IoT module market

company logo

Dublin, November 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Cellular IoT and Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) Module Growth Opportunities” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

This study analyzes the global cellular and LPWAN module market in terms of module shipments with the forecast period running from 2023 to 2026. The study also estimates total module shipments by technology type and Cellular IoT and LPWAN share to 2022.

In 2022, the market began to recover, but it grew less than industry expectations. However, it is expected to improve with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from 2022 to 2026.

Leading IoT module manufacturers are adopting innovative business models and exploring industry convergence between cellular IoT and low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN). Additionally, the emergence of advanced technologies such as non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) and 5G-based hardware is transforming the global cellular IoT and LPWAN modules market.

Various new use cases, such as health care, connected and autonomous cars, wearables, metaverse and immersive experiences, manufacturing and smart mobility, are gaining popularity. This increase in demand is driving the need for cost-effective and low-power consumption IoT connectivity and modules.

Asia-Pacific is leading in NB-IoT module shipments, especially in China, with domestic companies such as Quectel, Fibocom, and Sunsi dominating the market. LTE-M, on the other hand, is experiencing rapid growth in North America. In the Western Hemisphere, proprietary LPWAN solutions like LoRaWAN and SigFox are gaining popularity, while emerging protocols like Amazon Sidewalk and Wi-SUN are slowly making their presence felt.

Furthermore, with increased network deployment, cost reductions, and the commercial launch of 5G RedCap, 5G is expected to expand significantly in 2024.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, affecting the availability of IoT chipsets and modules in 2020 and 2021. This resulted in a device shortage in the IoT module market and increased costs.

Development opportunities include:

5G and LTE-M modules for wearables, health care, and remote monitoring

LoRaWAN for smart metering (gas, water and electricity)

5G (C-V2X) for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything

NB-IoT and Satellite Connectivity for Agribusinesses

Sigfox for asset tracking and supply chain

