Stratabound provides 2023 update and outlines 2024 restructuring and growth strategy and plans

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 9, 2024) – Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB) (OTCQB:SBMIF) (“Stratabound” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of the key activities completed in 2023 and outline the strategic direction of Stratabound in 2024.

Highlights of 2023:

Appointment of Wendy T. Chan as Interim CEO and Director to lead the company’s restructuring and growth strategy and plans

Appointment of Buddy Doyle as VP Exploration to lead exploration of several of its key properties

Appointment of Marty Strutt, previously a director on Equinox Gold’s permitting team in Castle Mountain, California

Completion of PEA for California’s Fremont Gold Project, located on the Mother Lode Gold Belt, which has produced 50,000,000 ounces of gold

The balance sheet improved by $2,426,593 partly due to the conversion of Tomlinson Group’s secured debt into shares and the dismissal of the lawsuit. Romespan’s debt was restructured by adding a provision to make the loan convertible into shares at $0.07/share

A new strategic shareholder, Tomlinson Group, was added as Stratabound’s second largest shareholder. Along with Coast Capital Management, which is a notable investor in Jaguar Mining, TMAC, Tahoe, OceanGold, Rubicon and Argonaut, among others, Stratabound has two significant long-term shareholders.

Confirmation of the presence of a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) at the Winn Gold Project, southern Tombstone Belt, Yukon, yielding up to 8.53 g/t Au and 155 g/t Ag (similar intrusion system discovered at Snowline, Fort Knox), Banyan Gold and Rakla)

Technical Review of Key Geological Controls at the Fremont Gold Project: Identify exploration targets from old underground workings for drill testing within this regionally important orogenic system, including structurally controlled, sinking “oarshoots” of high-grade mineralization (at grades equivalent to historical grades > 8 g). Has the ability to define, delineate and extend. /t Au) to depth Ensure targeted drilling on multiple equivalent areas of mineralization, to create a significant mineral resource with significant open and untapped strike potential on the property Note, the MRE only evaluates 1.4 km out of the 4 km strike. Limited drilling has previously confirmed the presence of the main mineral structure to a depth of more than 1,000 meters below the surface.



Hashim Ahmed, Chairman of Stratabound, commented: “2023 was a transformational year for Stratabound, with a number of changes setting the stage for further growth and development.”

At the end of the year, the Company appointed a dynamic new leader, Wendy T. Chan, who has a diverse background in successfully leading numerous strategic restructuring, marketing and corporate development initiatives in mining and other companies. Adding technical depth and fresh perspective to the entire portfolio is Buddy Doyle, who has a proven track record in exploration and discoveries. He founded and led exploration and development efforts at Amarillo, a gold mine in Brazil, successfully raising capital at each stage. He was instrumental in its successful sale to a major mining company.

Wendy T. Chan, Interim CEO, comments, “Stratbound’s new strategic direction, and the key to unlocking shareholder value, is focused on separating its key assets, positioning new investors and building a strong team. We Putting together an execution-focused team of professionals at the corporate and board level to rebuild Straightbound. As gold approaches historic highs, we are excited by the prospects as we move into 2024 Stay tuned for more updates.”

About scattered minerals

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company that owns grassroots and advanced exploration assets in highly prospective and secure mining jurisdictions.

Its Golden Culvert and Win Projects, Yukon, cover a distance of 99.5 km2 With a strike length of 27 kilometres, A district-scale, high-grade gold-mineral trend is located within the southern part of tombstone gold belt, Gold reserves and occurrences within the belt include the Snowline Gold Valley targets at Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and its rogue property in Dublin Gulch and Selwyn Basin.

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covers a distance of 120 km2 and 17 km strike length in the emerging triple fault gold beltPuma is surrounded by Exploration’s Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50 m) and hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and composition to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project.

The company is also taking it forward The Fremont Gold Development Project in California’s historic Mother Lode Gold Belt where 50,000,000 ounces of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold’s Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has an after-tax NPV of USD$217MM, 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118k ounces per year at USD$1,750 gold. PEA. The project hosts a NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MMOs at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MMT and 2.02 MMOs at 2.22 g/t Au within an inferred 28.3 MMT. MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which includes 4 gold-mineralized zones. Notably, three step-out holes intersect the structure at depth, which is characteristic of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth., Fremont is located on private land In Mariposa, the original Gold Rush County and 1.5 hours from Fresno, California, The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. Please refer to the Fremont Gold Project PEA dated April 4, 2023 under NI 43-101 guidelines. The technical report was reviewed and approved by independent “qualified persons” Eugene Purich, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. Has been done by. Both P&E, and Travis Manning, PE of KCA.

The company also has a pipeline of early-stage exploration projects including the critical mineral Captain cobalt-copper-gold deposit in New Brunswick and the Dingman Gold Project, Ontario.

Details of eligible person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology – UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43- . 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

For more information, please visit the company’s website www.stratabound.com or contact:

gary nassif

Senior Vice President, Director

[email protected]

+1 (416) 915-4157

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (647) 725-3888 extension 702

forward-looking statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

alert: The Company relies on litigation protection for “forward-looking” statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the discovery and development of mineral reserves, currency fluctuations, unexpected operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, regulatory, failure to obtain exchange, Including, but not limited to, misconceptions. or the risks of obtaining shareholder approval, necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events in the future, except as required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source