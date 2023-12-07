Strange market segmentation on rate outlook

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

The author is President of Queens College, Cambridge and advisor to Allianz and Gramercy

Something strange is once again emerging in the relationship between the financial markets and the US Federal Reserve.

Disagreement has emerged over the interest rates the Fed will set in 2024. The more investors ignore the signals emitted by the world’s most influential central bank, the more likely they will find themselves on the losing side of this debate. And the longer this phenomenon continues, the more interesting the associated complications will be.

This position became clearly evident in the lead-up to the current “quiet period” for officials on public comments that ends on December 13 with the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting. In a period marked by soft interpretations by the market – or selective hearings – of many of the Federal Reserve’s speeches, all attention was focused on whether Chairman Jay Powell’s comments that weekend would lead to a rate cut starting in early 2024. Which would go against the market consensus. ,

Powell attempted to do this along two lines of argument. First, he stressed that “it is too early to conclude with any confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when the policy might ease”. Second, he reminded markets that he and his colleagues on the Fed’s policy-making committee “stand ready to tighten policy further if appropriate.” However, these efforts proved unsuccessful given the market reactions.

One might hope that these signals will partially reverse the eye-catching movement in yields seen in November – a decline of more than 0.60 percentage points for the 10-year Treasury bond and that of the rate-sensitive two-year note. More than 0.40 points less. Instead, yields fell 10 basis points on the day of Powell’s comments, leaving the market pricing in a total of five cuts through 2024 by the end of that week, with the first cut likely to occur in early March. ,

The specialty is that this is not the first time that the market has challenged the Powell-led Fed’s outlook on monetary policy outlook. Exactly a year ago, a similar scenario had played out when market price cuts for 2023 never materialized. As a result, government bonds had a volatile year and faced the prospect of a third consecutive year of negative returns until yields rebounded sharply in November.

There is a third peculiarity: The more markets deviate from the Fed’s signals, the more likely they are to push the central bank to take a course that is harmful to them. This is because the market’s appetite for a rate cut weakens financial conditions and increases the Fed’s concerns about inflationary pressures, thereby delaying the rate cut that the market is betting on. Indeed, November was the largest monthly easing of financial conditions on record, according to Goldman Sachs indexes.

Why this is so, markets may be willing to risk another beating from the Fed as they are more worried about a potential recession in 2024. This would align with growth in gold and oil prices but appears inconsistent with the surge in stock prices.

Alternatively, the market may believe that while the Fed officially targets a 2 percent inflation rate, it makes sense that it could tolerate a slightly higher figure (3 percent). This is consistent with the notion that, after struggling with insufficient aggregate demand over the past decade, the global economy has entered a multiyear period of less elastic aggregate supply.

Factors such as the energy transition, fragmented globalization, corporate emphasis on flexible supply chains, and less adaptable labor markets contribute to such shifts. Pursuing too low an inflation target in this environment would lead to unnecessary sacrifices in growth and livelihoods, as well as increase inequality.

The third explanation focuses on the Fed’s loss of credibility. This is due to misinterpretation of inflation, delayed policy measures, supervisory lapses, poor communication, frequent forecasting errors, questioning of some officials’ business practices, and weak accountability.

Depending on the market’s own consensus forecast about the economy and the level of equity valuations, interest rates could remain unchanged for longer than the futures market currently anticipates. To avoid another potential shock, investors should either prepare for the possibility of higher yields in 2024 or adjust stock valuations accordingly.

