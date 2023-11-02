Strange magnetic materials could make computing energy-efficient

Method of magnetic switching on Mn-doped GeTe. Credit: Hugo Dill (EPFL)

A research collaboration co-led by EPFL has revealed the surprising magnetic property of an exotic material that could lead to computers that require less than one millionth of the energy needed to switch a single bit.

The world of materials science is constantly discovering or creating materials with exotic properties. These include multiferroics, which are a unique class of materials that can be both magnetic and polarized at the same time, meaning they are sensitive to both magnetic and electric fields.

Having both of these properties in a single material makes multiferroics very interesting for research and commercial purposes with potential applications ranging from advanced electronics to next generation memory storage. By understanding and exploiting the properties of multiferroics, researchers aim to develop more efficient, compact and even energy-saving technologies.

Now, an international research collaboration has revealed some fascinating properties for multiferroic manganese-doped germanium telluride (Mn-doped GeTe); The “doped” part of the name simply means that a small amount of manganese (Mn) atoms have been introduced into the germanium telluride (GeTe) crystal structure to modify its properties. This work promises a future of energy-efficient computing, but also provides a deeper understanding of collective behavior in multiferroic materials.

The project was led by Professor Hugo Dill at EPFL, Günther Springholz at Johannes Kepler University Linz and Jan Minnaar at the University of West Bohemia. The findings have been published in the journal nature communication,

Dr. Cynthia Piemontez and Dr. Juraj Krempaski are working on a study experiment at the Paul Scherrer Institute. Credit: Dominic Kriegner (FZU)

Mn-doped GeTe is known for its unique ferroelectric and magnetic properties. But new studies have now found that it also has a magnetic order different from that of typical ferromagnets, such as iron, which aligns with the magnetic field. Instead, the scientists found that Mn-doped GeTe exhibits the characteristics of a ferrimagnet.

What is a ferrimagnet? Unlike “normal” magnets like the ones we stick on our fridges, a ferrimagnet is like two magnets with slightly different strengths over each other. The discovery that Mn-doped GeTe behaves this way means we now have greater flexibility to control the direction of magnetization – an essential feature for many technologies.

This proved important, as it allowed scientists to develop a method to increase the efficiency of changing magnetism direction by an astonishing six orders of magnitude. Instead of doing this in the traditional way of applying a large current pulse to Mn-doped GeTe, they used a small, continuously fluctuating (AC) electric current, followed by a small current at the right time. – A little push like swing at the right time to lift it higher with less effort. Researchers have named this phenomenon “stochastic resonance.”

This small “nudge” caused a change that rapidly spread throughout the Mn-doped GeTe like a ripple in a pond. This happened because the material behaves somewhat like a solid and somewhat like a liquid – essentially a glass: a change in one part causes a chain reaction that changes other parts.

Put more technically, the magnetic switch propagates rapidly in Mn-doped GeTe via collective excitations, which are coordinated collective movements of a large number of electron spins within the material. “This is possible because the system forms a correlated spin glass, where the local magnetic moments are in a glass-like state, similar to the atoms in an old-fashioned window,” says Hugo Dill. “If a spin is forced to change its orientation, this information will travel like a wave through the sample and cause other magnetic moments to switch as well.”

He adds, “For technical applications, this increase in switching efficiency is certainly very interesting. It could eventually lead to computers that use less than one millionth of the energy currently required to switch bits.” is required. However, as a physicist, what I really find interesting is collective behavior. We are now planning space- and time-resolved experiments to explore how these excitations propagate and How can we control them.”

more information:

Juraj Krempański et al., Efficient magnetic switching in correlated spin glasses, nature communication (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41718-4

Provided by the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

Citation: Strange magnetic materials could make computing energy-efficient (2023, 1 November) Retrieved 1 November 2023

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Source: phys.org