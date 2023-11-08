Strange, but good things are happening in the markets

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on November 02, 2023.

Tremendous winning streak

US stocks rose on Tuesday as they began a new winning streak, their longest such performance in three years. But Asia-Pacific markets remained mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% despite rising confidence among big Japanese manufacturers, according to a Reuters Tankan survey. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% a day after the country’s central bank raised rates 25 basis points.

Microsoft closed higher

Microsoft shares rose 1.12% to $360.53, a record high. This marks the eighth consecutive day that the technology giant’s shares have risen, an unprecedented streak since January 2021. Investors appreciated Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s surprise appearance at OpenAI’s event, where he encouraged developers to build with Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

‘Absolutely booming’ sugar sector

China’s economy has not recovered from the epidemic crisis. But in areas around electric vehicles and sustainability and renewable energy technology, China is “absolutely booming,” Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters told CNBC. Relatedly, China’s trucking industry is increasingly using vehicles with assisted-driving technology, an important step toward monetizing the emerging business.

Extreme, no pause?

The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have paused interest rate hikes in recent weeks. The relief comes after dramatic increases over the past 18 months as central banks battle runaway inflation. In fact, some market watchers believe this lull in hikes is not a pause, but a peak in rates – and they are turning their attention to when central banks will start cutting.

[PRO] Buy BYD

Over the past 18 months, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold more than half its stake in Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, according to stock filings. Despite this, analysts still think BYD is a stock worth buying – and some have even raised their price targets for the company.

Last month’s surge in Treasury yields and oil prices — both of which weighed down investor appetite for stocks — appears to be ending. No, let’s be clear – hikes aren’t going away, they’re going down.

Look at oil: West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures contracts both fell about $3. WTI is now at $77.01 per barrel while Brent is at $81.44, its lowest level since July. That’s about $10 a barrel less than a month ago, when fears over the Israel-Hamas conflict sent prices soaring.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 4.569% and the 2-year yield fell 3 basis points to 4.915%. Since Treasury yields serve as a benchmark for interest rates on loans and cash investments, falling yields generally benefit rate-sensitive companies more. In other words: The Magnificent Seven Big Tech. Amazon is at the forefront in this matter, rising by 2.13% yesterday.

That explains why the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, which outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.28% gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 0.17% gain. Still, this is not undermining the movements. The S&P and the Dow are enjoying their seventh consecutive session of gains, while the Nasdaq is up for the eighth.

If the U.S. Federal Reserve actually moves the economy to an accommodative stance, keeping inflation below 2% without slowing the economy, shares could rise further, HSBC said. Alistair Pinder, global equity strategist at HSBC, said that within the period of soft landing, the S&P has jumped an average of 22% in the six months since the rate cuts began.

And that immaculate deflation is not just a dream. “Because of some of the strangeness of this moment, the golden path is likely … that we got inflation down without a recession,” Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee told CNBC.

Both the economy and markets have acted in truly strange, unprecedented ways since the pandemic. The S&P is facing a widely declared bullish rally after one of the worst years for stocks and bonds in 2022 – and then a correction in 2023. And don’t even get me started on the US labor market and inflation numbers. Strange may be new and disturbing, but it’s not necessarily bad.

