Strait of Hormuz in focus as Israel-Hamas war threatens to spread

Tankers are depicted in the Strait of Hormuz – a strategically important waterway that separates Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

It has been almost four weeks since Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and as the conflict in Gaza enters its second phase, concerns are growing about its spread to the wider Middle East region.

Market observers are keeping a close eye on the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint – the Strait of Hormuz – to see if there could be any potential impact.

The strait, located between Oman and Iran, is a vital channel through which about a fifth of global oil production flows daily, according to the Energy Information Administration. It is a strategically important waterway connecting crude oil producers in the Middle East to major markets around the world.

On October 7, Hamas militants launched a multi-pronged attack by land, sea and air and crossed into Israel, killing more than 1,400 people. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes and ground offensives on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 9,000 people so far.

There is a danger of it turning into a wider conflict. The US has deployed military assets to the region to support Israel in fending off rocket attacks from Iran-backed militants in neighboring Lebanon and Syria.

The US has also carried out air strikes on targets belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria.

A recent Bank of America note predicted that Israeli retaliation against Iran threatened to close the Strait, sending oil prices above $250 a barrel. Iran is a major oil producer, and its proxies include Hamas and Hezbollah, terrorist organizations that are based in Gaza and Lebanon respectively and have stated the goal of destroying Israel.

Observers worry that Israel’s intensified bombardment of the Gaza Strip will provoke more of its adversaries to attack from new fronts, threatening a spillover into the broader Middle East region.

However, some industry watchers say a closure is unlikely.

“The likelihood of a supply disruption, especially with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, is low,” said Andy Lipo, president of Lipo Oil Associates. He said oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait are still dependent on revenues from access to the strait.

Goldman Sachs echoed the same sentiment.

Analysts led by oil research chief Dan Struyven said in an Oct. 26 note that a “severe supply downside scenario” was unlikely to result from the disruption to trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday Said on social media platformWhat was formerly known as Twitter said Israel had “crossed red lines that could force everyone to take action.”

Foreign ministers of Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and Morocco, condemned the targeting of civilians in Gaza by Israeli forces and violations of international law. Israel says it does not target civilians, only terrorist targets.

In 2019, Iran repeatedly threatened to disrupt oil shipments transiting through the Strait of Hormuz after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions on the Islamic country. According to US Navy data, Iran has attacked or interfered with 15 internationally flagged merchant ships in the past two years alone.

On Monday, the World Bank estimated that oil prices could rise to $157 a barrel if the ongoing conflict continues.

The World Bank warned of a repeat of the 1973 Arab oil embargo, where Arab energy ministers imposed an embargo on oil exports to the US in retaliation for its support of Israel in the 1973 Arab–Israeli War.

The report said that in such a scenario, a “major disruption” scenario could occur, “which would initially increase prices by 56% to 75% – to between $140 and $157 per barrel.”

Lipo said such a scenario is unlikely to occur.

Oil prices year by year

“Times today are quite different than 50 years ago, because you have these Middle East countries that just need [oil] Revenue,” he said.

Having said this, Lipo pointed out that Iran is “promoting war through its proxies.”

“One of my fears is that maybe one of these proxies makes a very bad mistake when they are attacking Israel,” he said. The analyst said that if that happened, Israel would likely retaliate, which would be “right for Iran’s throat” which would very quickly escalate into a regional conflict.

