Now is the time to explore the visionary minds leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, as three leading CEOs reveal their strategies for the future of advanced technology.

Straight from the top of innovation, these leaders share their unique insights and bold predictions, providing a glimpse into how their companies are not only participating in, but actively shaping the AI ​​landscape. Read on to get the latest, greatest AI insights from C-suite leaders Alphabet (GOOG 2.04%) (GOOGL 2.12%), Kulike and Sofa Industries (KLIC 5.43%), and cloud flare (Net 19.50%).

This electronics packaging equipment provider remains one of the cheaper ways to AI development

billy duberstein (kulike and sofa): Investors may think that every tech company that is aware of powerful artificial intelligence trends has already moved on, but Kulike and Sofa may be an exception.

Sure, Kulicke & Soffa’s core ball bonding and wedge bonding businesses are still in the doldrums for the high-volume electronics markets, but they may be bottoming out. These legacy core segments make up the majority of the business and are feeling the slowdown in smartphones and PCs even after the pandemic boom. Additionally, K&S stock is down slightly after recent earnings, as the auto and industrial sectors are also now in a recession, with revenues down 3% compared to last year, even as the semiconductor sector Improvement has also started in other parts of the country.

But in addition to extreme cyclicality in their core legacy businesses, Kulicke and Sofa are also developing new secular high-growth businesses in advanced packaging and mini-LED lighting. These segments are small now but may see strong growth in the future.

First, K&S’s thermocompression bonding (TCB) solutions are now used in leading AI chips, particularly those used in “chiplet” architectures. Advanced Micro Devices‘ (AMD 1.85%) New Mi300 chips. While the business is currently much smaller than the core ball bonding business, the company noted in a November press release that its TCB sales have grown at a 149% compound annual growth rate since 2020 and that it has “aggressive” follow-through. Expected to be on order. 2024 and 2025 on strong AI demand.

In its recent fiscal Q1 conference call, K&S management had more positive things to say about the TCB business, indicating that it is taking market share in this important new product line:

We continue to actively support multiple customer engagements in parallel and anticipate additional orders from OSAT, IDM and foundry customers as we complete key assessments and qualifications. In addition to our existing position in high-volume semiconductor markets, our advanced packaging efforts allow us to take share in new high-growth markets including leading logic, mobility and co-packaged optics. We are increasingly confident in the longevity and market potential of our TCB portfolio and expect to expand the technology beyond the previously targeted 10 micron pitch. Reaching below this 10 micron limit will further unlock the flexibility and long-term potential of our TCB solutions. We are increasingly anticipating that TCB will be an essential component for leading-edge assembly for many years to come.

In addition to new technological breakthroughs and developments at TCB, management also had positive things to say about Project W, a partnership with a very large and high-profile but unnamed customer in advanced performance. K&S has recently developed solutions for MiniLED and MicroLED lighting solutions, which offer better resolution than standard screens today, and which are only found in very high-end TV screens and tablets. However, it’s likely they’ll eventually make it into bigger markets, such as smartphones.

Although we don’t know the identity of the large customer, management said on the call: “I’m pleased to report that we are reaching new milestones, with expectations to ship additional capacity during the March quarter, and in the upcoming “We will track revenue during the June quarter.” As we work to successfully qualify pre-shipped systems, we are beginning to ramp up production in support of our customer’s long-term capacity planning.”

While details will emerge regarding both Kulike’s TCB raise as well as Project W in the coming months and quarters, K&S remains a fairly cheap stock. It hasn’t taken off like other AI names, and based on an average of $7 earned at the top of the cycle and $1 earned at the bottom last year, KLIC’s current $47 stock price makes it a cheap way to play. Development of advanced electronics.

Google’s new secret weapon: AI subscriptions?

Nicolas Rossolillo (alphabet): The parent of Google would really like to be known as an AI company. And probably with good reason. OpenAI’s ChatGPT was once considered a disruptor of the Internet search titan. Not only has that not happened, but Google is still thriving. It is difficult to uproot a business with computing capacity of such great proportions.

Rather than hindering Google Search, AI tools could actually provide Google with new growth outlets. For example, during the last earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that annual revenue from subscription services has reached $15 billion, a five-fold increase from 2019. YouTube is the flagship subscription product for Alphabet. But Pichai said on the earnings call:

I’d also like to talk about our subscription service, Google One. It is performing incredibly well with strong user growth. It provides expanded storage, unlocks exclusive features in Google products and allows us to build a stronger relationship with our most engaged users. Google One is growing very well, and we’re about to cross 100 million subscribers. From here, we are going to bring more AI features, and look forward to more robust growth in the times to come.

That’s a lot of customers.

Granted, a Google One subscription starts at just $1.99 per month. But on February 8, Google is introducing a new Google One AI Premium plan at $19.99 per month, powered by Gemini (formerly Bard). Even if only a few million of those 100 million prefixes convert to the new premium plan — let’s say 3 million, which would equate to $60 million in monthly sales — it would equate to another big bump in Google’s subscription revenue this year. It is possible And that’s just from one new service.

Google is spending billions of dollars in new data center infrastructure to support its new AI aspirations – specifically, $32.3 billion in 2023. New subscription services could be one of the ways Google starts to pay for all that spending. So can customers of Google Cloud Business, which is set to surpass $9 billion in quarterly revenue by the end of 2023. Gemini is also being embedded into Google Cloud and many other Google products.

Alphabet stock trades at 25 times trailing 12-month earnings, or 19 times one-year-ahead expected earnings. I’m happy to hold on.

Inference at the edge of the cloud: Cloudflare’s pivot to AI infrastructure

Anders Bylund (Cloudflare): You might not think of network performance and security specialist Cloudflare as an AI company. Truth be told, that’s not really the case right now. But as the industry evolves, Cloudflare is establishing the tools and infrastructure to become a leading AI name.

In Thursday evening’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Matthew Prince said Cloudflare is not yet collecting “material” revenue from AI, but that should change over time. For now, the company is covering its global data center network in graphics processing units (GPUs) that specialize in inference, the end-user step in accessing advanced AI systems.

“By the end of 2024, we plan to deploy inference-tuned GPUs within milliseconds to virtually every city that makes up Cloudflare’s global network and to virtually every Internet-connected device around the world,” Prince said. “I think a lot of the money being spent on AI right now, especially with some hyperscale public clouds, is for training models.”

Cloudflare’s projected worldwide deployment of GPUs won’t do that. this modest batch NVIDIA (NVDA 3.58%) can’t compete with the monster supercomputers behind ChatGPT or Google Gemini used to train large language models, but they are available at the drop of a digital hat for lighter workloads. The company is about network performance and edge computing, not heavy-duty number-crunching. Therefore, Cloudflare’s GPUs will tap into AI engines built and trained by Big-Iron Hardware, which will provide chatbot conversations and data analysis results to the end user.

“We’re not really the place to be training models,” Prince admitted. “But as that changes over time and people start to understand how you can take the models you create and turn them into real products, that’s where you’ll start to see the revenue that that delivers for us.” “There’s meaningful value in the AI ​​field. But we’re still very early.”

So Cloudflare hopes to build a strong AI business in the long run. At the moment, the company is preparing for the future stages of development of the AI ​​industry. Still, Prince said the predictive GPUs (also known as Workforce AI systems) helped the company win a large number of new or expanded network service deals in the fourth quarter, leading to Wall Street’s gains across the board. Consensus projections were destroyed.

“Labor is a big part of every deal we see. So about 20% of the big deals we close involve some workers,” Prince said.

That’s not too bad for a brand new product in the early days of the technology revolution. I can’t wait to see Cloudflare find its long-term place in the AI ​​market. This stock isn’t cheap, but in the long run it could be worth every penny of that premium price.

Source: www.fool.com