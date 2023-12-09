Stradivarius owners: Which artists currently own Stradivarius violins and how much are they worth?

‘Stradivarius’ violins, as created by the famous 17th and 18th century luthier Antonio Stradivari, are among the most prized and valuable violins ever made. But who owns today’s Stradivarius?

And how much are these coveted devices worth in today’s market? Here are ten sacred Stradivari instruments with their current owners and market value.

The most valuable Stradivarius violin

1727 Creutzer Stradivarius

Named after previous owner Rodolphe Kreutzer – for whom beethoven Dedicated his violin sonata number 9 – the Kreutzer Straße was designed in 1727 and is one of four Stradivarius violin Under the name ‘Kreutzer’.

current owner: The violinist Maxim Vengerov is one of the luckiest Stradivarius owners in the world: he is the proud owner of the ‘Kreutzer’.

Last sold for: $1.5 million in 1998

1714 dolphin stradivarius

The ‘Dolphin’ Stray is so called because of the attractive appearance of its dolphin shape and the shimmering color on its back. It is currently owned by the Nippon Music Foundation in Japan, which owns a collection of Stradivari instruments.

current owner: Nippon Music Foundation, Japanese violinist Akiko Suwanai, on loan

Last sold for: an undisclosed amount in 2000

1721 Lady Blunt Stradivarius

The Lady Blunt is believed to be one of the two best preserved Stradivarius still in circulation, the other being the Messiah Stradivarius of 1716. (The latter is included in our list) most expensive musical instruments, Named after Lord Byron’s granddaughter, Lady Anne Blunt, the violin remains in such good condition having been played so rarely and has remained in the possession of most collectors.

yehudi menuhin He is one of the few violinists to have played it, and was called upon to demonstrate its quality when it was auctioned at Sotheby’s in 1971. It sold for £84,000 at the time but has skyrocketed in value, selling again in 2011 for £9.8 million, when the Nippon Music Foundation sold it to raise funds for victims of natural disasters in Japan.

current owner: unknown

Last sold for: £9.8 million in 2011

1715 pre-Marsque Stradivarius

James EhnsIts violins are often confused with the Marsick Stradivarius of 1705 played and loved by the great David Oistrakh (who was very high on our list). The greatest violinists of all time) between 1966 and 1974. Both were played by 20th-century Belgian artist Martin Pierre Marsic, one of the most prominent Stradivarius owners in history.

‘I think it inspires me to be a little more expressive every day and clean up my technique a little bit,’ Ehnes explained. BBC Music Magazine. ‘But it’s not a tool that particularly rewards any kind of antiseptic play. I mean, I think it’s got all the depth of body and grit that one could look for.’

current owner: Fulton Collection, on loan to the Canadian violinist James Ehns

Last sold for: unknown

1721 ‘Red Mendelssohn’ Stradivarius

‘Red Mendelsohn’ is said to have inspired the 1998 film red violin, which tells the semi-fictional story of a violin made in Cremona in the 17th century and follows its various owners. was attached to a real violin felix mendelssohn‘s family. The heir to a wealthy American industrial family acquired the violin in 1990, before passing it on to his then 16-year-old granddaughter Elizabeth Pitcairn, who still possesses it today.

current owner: elizabeth pitcairn

Last sold for: $1.7 million in 1990

1734 ‘Hercules’ Stradivarius

Belgian violinist eugene ysaay It became difficult to select both Guarneri and Stradbally in his name. Preferring Guarneri to perform, he would often leave the Strad in its case while on stage. As a result, his ‘Hercules’ was stolen from the Imperial Theater in St. Petersburg in 1908.

It was rediscovered years later in the shop of a dealer in Paris. In 1972, Heinrich Szeryng gifted the violin to the city of Jerusalem to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. It is now used by the concertmasters of the Israel Philharmonic.

current owner: jerusalem city

Last sold for: unknown

1713 Gibson ex Huberman Stradivarius

Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman owned this violin in the early 20th century, before it was stolen from him twice. In 1919, it was taken from his Vienna hotel room but returned several days later, and later in 1936 it disappeared again from his dressing room when he was performing on stage with his new Guarneri. Was doing. It was lost for nearly half a century, before an amateur violinist confessed on his deathbed that he had purchased the stolen violin for $100.

current owner: American violinist joshua bell Here’s another one on our list of proud Stradivarius owners who acquired Huberman’s instrument.

Last sold for: $4 million in 2001

1714 mudra stradivarius

Considered one of Stradivari’s finest violins, ‘Soleil’ (named after a Belgian industrialist) was played by Yehudi Menuhin during the prime of his career before being sold to Itzhak Perlman, who had also previously played with Menuhin. Liked the musical instruments.

current owner: violinist itzhak perlman

Last sold for: £400,000 in 1986

1715 Lipinski Stradivarius

Built during the height of Antonio Stradivari’s ‘Golden Age’, the Lipinski is best known for its first owner, Giuseppe Tartini, who wrote his infamous ‘Devil’s Trill’ Sonata to harness the powers of this magnificent instrument. It is currently played by Frank Almond, concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, from whom it was stolen during an armed robbery after a concert in 2014.

current owner: Anschuetz family, on loan to Frank Almond

Last sold for: $19,000 in 1962

1734 Willemotte Stradivarius

The 1734 Strad is named after Charles Willemotte, a 19th-century collector from Antwerp who owned 20 Stradivarius instruments throughout his life.

current owner: Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos

Last sold for: An undisclosed amount in 2017

Source: www.classical-music.com