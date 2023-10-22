STPI’s Apiary Center of Entrepreneurship promotes blockchain innovation

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has launched a strategic move aimed at catalyzing innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of blockchain technology. Their latest endeavor is the result of a collaborative effort between Apiary Center of Entrepreneurship (CoE), STPI, MeitY, Government of Haryana, PadUp Ventures, IBM, Intel, GBA and FITT, established in Gurugram. The partnership is set to fuel the growth of 100 blockchain startups over the next five years, representing an important step towards advancing emerging technologies.

The inauguration of the CoE was led by S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, and underlined its importance in the advancement of cutting-edge technologies. STPI, working under the aegis of MeitY, has an unwavering commitment to promote progress in the field of information technology, startups, innovation and critical domains such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, fintech and blockchain. With a remarkable track record of setting up more than 20 Centers of Excellence (CoEs) across the country, STPI has clearly demonstrated its dedication towards technological advancements.

Dedicated to Blockchain Innovation

The newly unveiled Apiary CoE has a spacious infrastructure spread over 7,000 square feet, equipped with 80 workstations, well-appointed conference rooms and a versatile auditorium. Its primary mission is to provide strong support to blockchain startups while promoting entrepreneurship within the blockchain technology sector. CoE’s multifaceted support includes the provision of a dedicated blockchain platform, access to experienced experts, mentorship programs, and the ability to secure venture capital.

In its quest to promote blockchain innovation, STPI has formed a strategic partnership with the Government Blockchain Association (GBA). This collaboration is designed to facilitate the exchange of best practices with a particular focus on critical areas such as identity management and cyber security. Notably, governments and businesses alike are rapidly adopting blockchain technology, with notable partners including industry giant Reliance Industries and the Government of Tripura. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasized the transformative potential of blockchain, highlighting the need to address challenges related to anonymity and governance. Through its collaborative efforts with partners, STPI aims to shape the future of blockchain innovation in Gurugram, thereby strengthening the increasingly thriving startup ecosystem.

