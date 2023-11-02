Store-level sales ‘disappointing’ in toy industry in October: Spin Master

TORONTO – Spin Master Corp. executives say the normally bustling holiday sales season has been slower than expected so far.

Across the toy industry, October store sales have been “disappointing” and “well below retailers’ plans,” said Mark Segal, chief financial officer of the Toronto-based toy maker.

“While consumers are under pressure and overall consumer spending remains high, consumers are allocating more of their spending toward travel and experiences,” he said in a call with analysts Thursday.

Segal’s comments about the market come as Spin Master prepares for its busiest season of the year. The company’s Paw Patrol, Bakugan, Hatchimals, Rubik’s Cube and Goon toys often top wish lists, generating more sales and revenue than at other times of the year.

However, this shopping season has come with extremely high inflation, causing consumers to think twice about purchases or look for more deals than before as prices rose.

Spin Master is keeping a close eye on these situations.

“We expect consumers to shop very late in the season, which will reduce our replenishment capacity,” Spin Master Chief Executive Max Rangel said on the same call as Segal.

Responding to this trend, Segal observed that retailers have adopted a “more conservative” approach to ordering. Since mid-October, they have been reducing their orders scheduled for November and December delivery to prevent potential overstocking.

As a result, the company announced Wednesday that it has cut its guidance for sales and revenue for the full fiscal year.

Also, it shared that its net income for the third quarter was US$155.4 million, up US$141.4 million from a year earlier.

Revenue for the period ended September 30 was US$710.2 million, up from US$624 million.

Excluding its new Paw Patrol film that came out in late September, the company said revenue was US$694.6 million.

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a film based on its hit television show and toy line that details the adventures of the team of search and rescue dogs.

A few weeks after its debut, Spin Master announced it would spend $950 million for Melissa & Doug, based in Wilton, Conn. is a company known for its wooden and sustainable toys.

The deal adds more retro toys to Spin Master’s roster that promote pretend-play for preschoolers. Some industry watchers believe this add-on may meet the needs of parents looking for more simple, non-digital playthings.

“This is a strategically compelling acquisition, the largest in our history, and has the potential to accelerate our long-term growth and strengthen our relationships with parents in the early years of their child’s life,” Rangel said. “

He was equally excited about the recent global toy licensing agreement signed by Spin Master for the new reboot of the Dora the Explorer franchise coming next year.

The new Dora toy collection is expected to launch in late 2024 and include figures, dolls, playsets, vehicles, plush, role-play, games and puzzles inspired by Dora, her monkey companion Boots and other characters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

