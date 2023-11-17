Stop worrying about what people think about you, psychologist says: ‘Make sure you’re living your life on your own terms’ – here’s how

It’s natural to seek advice before making a big decision, but you should be careful not to worry so much about other people’s opinions that you don’t make the right choice for yourself.

“Some people’s opinions really matter, and they can have a significant impact on someone’s life path,” says Michael Gervais, a psychologist who specializes in the relationship between the mind and human performance.

But FOPO, the fear of people’s opinions, can limit your potential and keep you from doing what you’re told to do, says Gervais, author of “The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think.” He is also the author of “Off You”.

He further stated, “FOPO is an attempt to avoid acceptance by avoiding rejection, where we develop an elaborate effort to interpret what others are thinking in order to avoid negative evaluation from others.”

Here’s How to Stop Worrying What People Think About You

If you’re struggling with FOPO, here are some steps Gervais recommends:

Focus on and master what is under your control: Remind yourself that the other person’s opinion of you is not in your control. And remember that you have control over your reaction to a potential decision; This includes your thoughts, actions, and overall outlook. Be clear about your principles: When you’re clear about your values, any advice you receive will simply be an opportunity to see things differently, not an obligation that will dictate your next steps. “Even when someone’s opinion of how well you’re doing or who you are plays an important role in the direction of your future,” says Gervais, “make sure you’re living your life on your own terms.” , living in harmony. Suggestions or opinions that they may have.”

It is not clear what your principles are? Gervais recommends following this process to locate them:

List the people who inspire you and write next to their names what values ​​they represent

Write down lines from songs or quotes and phrases that come to your mind repeatedly

Think about the people and inspirational words you’ve written, then think of five values ​​that match all of them.

Put the top values ​​into one or two sentences, and those are your principles. For example, Gervais says that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s value was equality, his principle was to bring freedom through non-violent means.

The 3 stages of FOPO and how it can affect your life

According to Gervais, FOPO has three stages: anticipating the different ways people will react to decisions you make, checking for external signs of rejection or acceptance, and reacting to the perception of rejection or acceptance, including conforming or changing. may involve. Values ​​must be validated by others.

“FOPO has negative impacts on all aspects of our lives, including work,” says Gervais. He said this could slow down the decision-making process and reduce risk-taking, creativity, innovation and collaboration.

“When we try to please others around the world and… [be] We live life on their terms, not our own, rather than who we think people want us to be,” Gervais says.

Choosing not to worry excessively about what people think about you and your choices does not mean that we are dismissing what they think, but rather we are trying to stay connected with the qualities and values ​​that we value. Those who support a larger mission. life.”

Source: www.cnbc.com