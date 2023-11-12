Stop the big Christmas celebrations, better deals later – mishtalk

Christmas season rates will be disappointing, according to shipping analysis. And the economy is worse than most people think. Prevent early sales, or even better, say no to Christmas extravagance.

The Wall Street Journal has some interesting thoughts on holiday sales this year based partly on imports and rail traffic.

Please consider five economic signs that you’re smart to delay holiday shopping this year

Early signs – from the number of boxes loaded on railway cars to rising consumer debt – point to a weaker holiday season than the past three, when demand boosted by the worst of the pandemic boosted shoppers’ spending. “This holiday season will be dependent on late-breaking and heavy deals,” Chris Cox, chief executive of Hasbro, the toy maker that makes wish-list staples like My Little Pony, Nerf Blasters and Transformers, told analysts recently. The National Retail Federation expects overall sales growth to be in line with the slowing pace we saw in the decade before the pandemic, from 2010 to 2019, when average annual growth over that period was 3.6%. It expects November-December spending, without including inflation, to rise 3% to 4%. In contrast, sales grew 5.4% in 2022, 12.7% in 2021 and 9.1% in 2020. Others are even more depressed. Some economic and company forecasts call for almost no growth in holiday spending this year, especially once inflation is eliminated. Consulting firm Bain expects inflation-adjusted retail sales for stores and e-commerce to grow 1% in November and December, the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis holidays. Jordan Voloshin, CEO of the upscale chain of cookware stores Sur la Table, predicts that as Christmas approaches, shoppers can expect more discounts. “October was very soft,” he said. He expects sales to be focused on a few big discount days like Black Friday and the Saturday before Christmas. Many businesses are planning for the holiday season by importing fewer goods. According to the Census Bureau, imports of TV and computer monitors, shoes and toys – which also includes games and sports equipment – ​​fell 20% or more in the nine months through September, compared with the same period a year earlier. . Bicycle imports declined by 41%, and smartphones declined by 16%.

The railroad’s load seems light

Rail operators said they were receiving less cargo from ports for inland transportation. United Parcel Service and FedEx also reported lower revenue this year as consumers spend more on travel and services rather than goods. FedEx executives said in a recent earnings call that they expect domestic parcel volume to be down 25% this year, which is less than their earlier estimate. The decline in imports shows how trade is returning to pre-pandemic levels after increased purchases in 2021 and 2022.

five things

Railroads and imports look light The stockroom shelves are still full Less job opportunities during holidays Consumer cash shortage deal seekers have time

Christmas is on Monday, which gives last-minute shoppers a weekend of last-minute shopping.

Less job opportunities during holidays

WSJ’s point three caught my attention. I created the following chart to verify.

The three categories related to holidays are retail trade, business and professional services, and trucking/shipping

Unfortunately BLS does not have a trucking or shipping category. It does have storage but for some reason it combines it with utilities so I ignored it as a flaw.

Retail business openings now stand at 674,000. That’s 81,000 less than the pre-pandemic total of 755,000.

Thousands of job opportunities

If you want a job in a restaurant, cleaning hotels, or caring for the sick and elderly, you’re in luck.

cash shortage

On November 8, I commented on the cash crunch in credit card delinquencies as consumer debt tops $17 trillion.

“The continued increase in credit card delinquency rates is widespread depending on area income and sector, but is especially pronounced among millennials and those with auto loans or student loans,” said Donghoon Lee, an economic research adviser at the New York Fed.

Bonus Reason #6 Bad Mood

And despite the economy reportedly doing so well, Americans are in a bad mood.

For discussion please see Why are Americans in such a bad mood? Biden blames the media

Is that reason number six or will consumers struggling to pay rent and put food on the table go on a big buying spree? We’re about to find out.

Source: mishtalk.com