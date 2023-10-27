‘Stop the AV disaster’: Teamsters local and rideshare drivers unite

The two largest groups opposing robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together.

Teamsters 856, affiliated with one of the longest-running labor unions in the US, and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said Friday that they are “responsible “We will work together for. guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] To ensure public safety and protect driving jobs.” The groups intend to advocate both locally and at the Sacramento, State Capitol.

The partnership isn’t just about limiting AVs, but robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are also promoting adversaries as well as allies as they expand. GM-backed Cruise is particularly struggling to stay in the headlines. The company said it halted all of its commercial driverless operations on Thursday to “rebuild public trust” after one of its robotaxis struck a pedestrian on October 2. The incident prompted a DMV investigation. Shortly thereafter, regulators suspended Cruise’s California permit, saying the company had withheld video footage from its investigation.

Along with calls to regulate robotaxis, the Teamsters and RDU say they will advocate for laws that will boost the compensation and working conditions of rideshare drivers. The groups argue that AVs threaten a whole range of jobs, such as the jobs of app-based drivers, long-haul truck drivers as well as bus and sanitation workers.

Peter Finn, vice president of the Teamsters Western Region, said in a call with TechCrunch that his goal is to “make sure [transportation] Legislation at the state level gives local communities the ability to make decisions.” Finn said, “The officials the people elect should be making these decisions, not these appointed statewide regulators who are disconnected from what the people actually want. “

RDU counts 20,000 California drivers as members, while Teamsters 856 says it represents 17,000 workers in California. Both have recently participated in AV-focused rallies in San Francisco and Los Angeles County. Teamsters Vice President At-Large Chris Griswold told TechCrunch this week that the labor union plans to hold more rallies to attack the issue “everywhere in the United States.”

“We have aligned with the Teamsters in our fight to regulate transportation, ensure full labor rights for all transportation workers, and prevent an AV disaster,” RDU President Nicole Moore told TechCrunch. “We’re going to work together more, and we’re going to invite a lot more people to work together with us,” Moore said.

Cruise spokeswoman Hannah Lindo, reached by email, said that “Cruise’s safety record of more than 5 million driverless miles is outperforming comparable human drivers.” Lindo further said that the company is “the only AV company to sign an industry-first jobs agreement with locals.” IBEW and SEIU members will help provide power and maintain our growing, all-electric service.”

Waymo spokesman Christopher Bonelli pointed to an earlier statement from the company, which said it “prioritizes working transparently with policymakers and other stakeholders.”

It’s true that local lawmakers in California are looking for ways to regulate AVs.

Last week, Los Angeles Council members Traci Parks and Bob Blumenfield introduced a motion calling for more information on the council’s regulatory powers in this area. And this week, LA Council Member Nitya Raman told TechCrunch that her team is “working with.” [DOT] To figure out how to regulate them better.”

