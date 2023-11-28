‘Stop raising prices’: Biden hits out at corporations over higher consumer costs

US President Joe Biden discusses efforts to strengthen the United States’ supply chains that impact economic and national security during the first meeting of the new White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. Talked about. Campus in Washington, US, November 27, 2023.

Evelyn Hockstein | reuters

President Joe Biden on Monday took aim at corporations for price gouging, which he said is artificially high prices despite inflation slowing and some shipping costs falling.

“Any corporation that has not cut its prices back, despite inflation being low, despite rebuilding supply chains, now is the time to stop price gouging,” Biden said at the launch of the new White House supply chain plan. Has gone.” Initiative. “Give the American consumer a break.”

While it is true that the annual rate of inflation has declined from its peak last summer, this does not directly translate into a decline in consumer prices. It only means that prices are increasing at a lower rate.

The prices of some everyday items have declined over the past year, a reality reflected in lower Thanksgiving costs this year, for example. And lower costs have left some consumers with more money left in their budget for things like Black Friday shopping, which increased 7.5% last weekend compared to a year earlier.

As Biden runs for reelection, the White House has sought to claim these broader spending and pricing trends as a victory for the president and his economic agenda, known as Bidennomics.

But the argument that Biden deserves credit for a strong economic recovery has proven a tough sell to voters, who consistently give the president low marks on the economy.

“We understand that people are still not realizing it, we understand that,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday ahead of the president’s supply chain event.

Facing a skeptical audience, targeting so-called junk fees, which Biden said are “companies sneaking onto your bill,” offers the White House a chance to show voters directly that Biden is on their behalf. What are you doing.

It also provides the President with an easy target in blaming inflation.

“Junk fees take real money out of the pockets of average Americans,” Biden said Monday. “They can add hundreds of dollars, which will strain the family budget and make it harder for families to pay their bills.”

“Consumers feel like they’re being messed with. Which they are,” Biden said.

As the US emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, prices soared. Over the two years starting in April 2021, the average price of all goods rose 13%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average price of food increased by a massive 20% over the same period.

The price rise was driven by a combination of pent-up consumer demand, pandemic-era economic stimulus and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

As a result, inflation reached record highs and consumers felt the strain on their budgets.

Biden’s new supply chain resiliency council, launched on Monday, will aim to help maintain the pace of that recovery.

As part of the creation of the council, Biden also announced 30 different initiatives to help ease supply chain pressures and prevent future shortages of products such as medicines and semiconductors.

Source: www.cnbc.com