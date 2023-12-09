Stolen checks are for sale online. We called some victims.

Our national check-writing habit is becoming a huge problem.

Check fraud is on the rise, and there’s a big reason for that: Anyone with a smartphone can download an app and in a matter of minutes have access to bundles of stolen checks that thieves are selling on open forums. Are.

Last week, I downloaded Telegram, a messaging app where fraudulent activity is particularly strong, and I immediately found forums selling stolen checks. I called the people who wrote the first 20 stolen checks I found for sale to ask them if they knew they had become victims. They were not happy.

So what’s the deal in this online market?

It starts with a fairly low-tech operation, after which people pay bills, put checks in envelopes and drop them into blue mailboxes. At that time, criminals look for ways to take them out. Or it is an inside job at the post office or somewhere else.

After this, thieves choose several avenues which may include selling the checks or storing them on Telegram. Either way, their next step is often to put down a fake identity to open a bank account where the check will clear. They would typically wash out the ink on the stolen check, rewrite it to their new identity, make a deposit, withdraw the money, and then leave the new account. rinse and repeat.

This is a fast growing business. During the first year of the pandemic, the Postal Service received 299,020 mail theft complaints, a 161 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Financial institutions also reported triple-digit growth. Socure, a company that sells digital identity verification services to banks, says it believes there may be as many as 2.5 million so-called synthetic identity accounts in the world, sitting just waiting for nefarious transactions.

Telegram forums selling stolen checks are easy to find if you know the code words to search for. I didn’t do this, but bank security advisors do, and they provided some things for me to try. I spent just a few minutes looking and quickly forgot the number of checks I found for sale.

“Telegram’s moderators actively monitor public parts of the platform and accept user reports to remove content that violates our Terms of Service,” said Remy Vaughan, a Telegram spokesperson.

I didn’t buy any checks, but I took pictures of the account owner’s name when it was visible. (Sometimes, thieves blur that part out when putting the check up for sale.)

Immediately, a few things were clear. Thieves often post batches of checks, and those checks often have something in common.

An interesting collection included four checks made out to the St. Simons Land Trust, a nonprofit that preserves open space and historic properties on St. Simons Island, Ga. They had round-number amounts that looked like donations, so I called or texted them. People whose names were on the upper left side of the check were considered donors.

A situation of confusion arose. The donors informed the Trust of my enquiry. The next morning, I received an urgent message warning that someone was using my name and contacting the trust’s donors. Its executive director eventually sent me a secure word (“CoastalGA”) using the email address on my profile page on the New York Times website, and I confirmed that I was working on an article about stolen checks on the Internet. .

In many cases, thieves steal the checks before they reach the recipient. But in this instance, Land Trust employees received them, promptly took them to the bank in person, and deposited them. So how did the thieves get these?

The trust keeps photos of the checks it receives, which is a theoretical vulnerability, but immediately after speaking to me it called in consultants to check its systems and found no sign of a breach. Nevertheless, the trust has stopped scanning checks for the time being.

I waited a while to speak to the manager of Truist, the land trust’s bank. Was someone out there stealing pictures of checks?

“Let’s work together to keep your account safe and protect you from fraud,” a recorded voice said over a tinkling tune that sounded like a xylophone. The manager would not speak to me, and Truist senior vice president and director of media relations Kyle Terrence also declined to comment.

Another group of checks I found were from the bank accounts of people who live in or near Bartlett, Tennessee. He wrote checks to TV Guide, Sears and the local water department, among other places. It appears that none of these checks have reached their intended destination.

A check writer told me that he had taken his envelope directly to the post office, but somehow his check appeared on Telegram. Was this an inside job at that post office? A Postal Service spokesperson said inspectors were investigating reports of theft in the area, and would not provide further details due to the active investigation.

Other checks I received on Telegram seemed to be lump sums – but they were not. A couple in Florida’s Bay Harbor Islands sent a check to the Center for the Advancement of Jewish Education. (One half of the couple, Violet Lagree-Libhaber, confirmed the facts with me after providing her safe word, “bilee,” to make sure I was not the culprit.)

This check reached the organization which deposited it, but still it reached for sale. The center staff didn’t know why, and it was the first time she had heard of it happening with checks made out to the organization.

The couple called their bank and the bank conducted its own search of online check fraud channels. There, she found an old check that the couple had given to the same organization but had not been deposited. The banker told them that it was common to find stolen checks online. To keep his money safe he got a new account number.

While my random sample of stolen checks numbered only 20, the resulting confusion was enough to leave experts scratching their heads. “It’s more complex than I thought,” said Frank McKenna, chief fraud strategist at Point Predictive. Which uses data to help customers prevent theft.

He asked if anyone had considered another possibility: Post Office insiders open the envelopes, remove the checks, photograph them, reseal the envelopes, send the checks on their way and then go and photograph the checks. Sell. No, and so noted!

Does Mr. McKenna write checks? “Absolutely not,” he said. “It has to be for something where they won’t take anything but the check.”

Tara Siegel Bernard contributed reporting. Susan Beachy contributed research.

Source: www.nytimes.com