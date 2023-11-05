Stocks week ahead: Here’s how the US economy could start to weaken

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

Welcome to the economic version of the chicken-or-the-egg dilemma: Interest rates are at their highest in 22 years, which will weaken first? Job market or spending?

When people spend less, companies have less money to pay employees and may start laying people off as their profits decline. And when companies cut staff, people have less money to spend.

This year, consumers have continued to spend and businesses have continued to hire.

But economists can’t agree why: Some argue that the strong job market is fueling strong consumer spending, while others say that employers have been able to hire on a solid schedule due to strong consumer demand.

Consumer spending accounts for approximately 70% of US economic output, so it is important in assessing the health and direction of the US economy.

Too many nuances make it hard to determine whether spending or hiring will weaken first, such as the effects of the pandemic’s savings some (mostly higher-income) Americans may still have, pent-up demand for some goods and services. , and how much macroeconomic conditions vary from one business cycle to another.

Jobs Argument: “It’s a little bit of a tough question,” Wells Fargo economist Shannon Seery told CNN. “It’s never that perfect, but I think the first shoe drops in labor.”

Emerging from the depths of the pandemic, the US job market has slowed markedly from its breakneck pace in 2021 and 2022, but it remains healthy.

Employers added 150,000 jobs in October, a much smaller gain than September’s 297,000, but far more than the minimal job gains needed to sustain population growth — between about 70,000 and 100,000. Unemployment remains low and job opportunities are still at historically high levels.

“Earnings may slow due to a softening of the labor market and consumers may become less confident in their job situation, which will impact spending generally, and with slower demand you will have layoffs,” Siri said.

Reasoning for expenditure: But there have been instances in which spending has faltered in the face of the job market.

According to Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, the first shock of the Great Recession in 2008 was actually the housing crisis and its impact on spending.

“The chicken and egg story can vary from cycle to cycle,” Tilly said. “During that time, consumer spending was largely driven by home equities and then by mid-2006 it was on the decline.”

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, companies did not begin consistently cutting jobs until late 2008, when the recession officially began.

The situation with the US economy is very different this time as it is still dealing with the consequences of the major disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to a question from CNN on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference that there is still “the effects of the pandemic fading,” which “makes this cycle unique.”

This time, “businesses facing a difficult environment will have to cut jobs, then cut spending,” Tilley said.

To tackle high inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 11 times through March 2022, to their highest level in 22 years. This has made it more expensive to borrow not only for American consumers but also for businesses.

When companies expand their operations or purchase equipment, it is often done with credit. This means that higher interest rates are certainly squeezing businesses, but it’s still not clear whether they’ll start cutting labor in a more obvious way as they attempt to protect their bottom line. will not do.

How perception can play a role: And perhaps the first lever to be pulled may not even be spending or layoffs.

“I think it starts with the sentiment of the labor market,” Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, told CNN. “If consumers see that job openings in their division are not being filled, they think the labor market is actually weakening and maybe every company is doing the same thing.”

The perception that the job market is faltering “causes people to raise their savings rate a little bit more, to put more money aside for a rainy day, and when everybody does that, it creates a rainy day situation.” For which they are preparing,” he said. Added.

Taylor Swift and Beyonce concert brings record-breaking earnings for Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment has Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to thank for propelling the live concert organizer to its strongest quarterly results ever, my colleague Parija Kavilanj reports.

Ticketmaster’s parent company, which drew the ire of Swifties and lawmakers after a decline in ticket sales for the hugely successful Taylor Swift Erasure Tour, on Thursday reported revenue of $8.3 billion in the third quarter 2023, up 32 from a year earlier. % is more.

“Today we delivered our strongest quarter ever and are on pace for a record 2023,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapinoe said in a statement.

The ticket-industry giant said it has sold a record 140 million tickets so far this year, up 17% year-on-year and already surpassing the 121 million tickets sold in 2022. It said revenue from concerts increased 32% to $7 billion.

Ticketmaster has sold 257 million fee-free tickets so far this year, up 22% year-over-year. In the third quarter, Ticketmaster’s sales increased 57% to $833 million and 90 million fee tickets were sold in the period.

Of course, 2023 sees the return of live concerts with a bang, with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé becoming the hottest tickets in town. But a number of stars hit the road this year, including Pink, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers and Bruce Springsteen.

Live Nation (LYV) is expecting 2024 to be equally strong for live concerts, saying that nearly half of the shows booked for next year are for larger venues and that the trend is continuing compared to last year. Is in double digits.

monday: Earnings from Ryanair and Goodyear. Fed Governor Lisa Cook delivers remarks. China’s customs agency reports on the country’s trade surplus in October. The Reserve Bank of Australia announced its latest monetary policy decision.

Tuesday: Earnings from Uber, Occidental Petroleum, KKR, The Carlyle Group, and Robinhood. The US Commerce Department releases September figures on exports and imports. Fed officials Michael Barr, Jeffrey Schmid, Christopher Waller, John Williams and Laurie Logan provide commentary.

Wednesday: Earnings from Biogen, Warner Bros. Discovery, Roblox, Teva Pharma, Ralph Lauren, The New York Times Company, Under Armour, SeaWorld, Steve Madden, MGM Resorts, U-Haul, Duolingo, Affirm and Lyft. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers a speech. Fed officials John Williams, Michael Barr and Philip Jefferson deliver remarks. China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases October data on inflation.

Thursday: Earnings from Sony Group, AstraZeneca, Brookfield, Tapestry and News Corp. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the number of new applications for jobless benefits in the week ending November 4. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers a speech. Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Tom Barkin provide commentary.

Friday: Income from Soho House. The UK Office for National Statistics releases third quarter gross domestic product data. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, delivers a speech. Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Laurie Logan deliver remarks. The University of Michigan releases its preliminary readings of consumer sentiment in November.

