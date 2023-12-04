December 4, 2023
Stocks This Week: Following Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce


Market is likely to rise by January 7th to 11th Prescribed time limit. Here’s how the month of December looks from three different perspectives:

Seasonally, the indices have been down about 61% since 8th through 15th, Semiconductor stocks have seen a 65% decline in that span. from 15th The DJIA is up 74% as of January 11th Since 1885.

The strongest stocks continue to lead the market. Instead of making new stock picks, let’s review past stocks and evaluate the prospects in January.

palo alto network
PANW
 Recommended on June 26th at $243.8 and is currently trading around $296, an increase of 21%. It has only been in business ten years, but prices have increased in the month of December in seven of the ten years. This bullish outlook is supported by the monthly cycle that anticipates higher prices in January. In fact, the first two months of the year have been the strongest of the year seasonally. The weekly price chart shows a breakout from a triangle and a new high in relative strength. The share price is expected to exceed $325 by early January.

palo alto menstrual cycle

palo alto weekly graph

Salesforce was selected on July 17thth At $228, it was up 14% by Friday’s close. The technical picture is strong. The price shows a gap that is the beginning of a move. There is a higher low in momentum and an upside breakout in relative strength. By December the weekly cycle reaches higher levels. The $275-$285 level is a reasonable objective by the end of the month. The first two months of the new year have been favorable in terms of weather.

sales force

CRM
 weekly graph

salesforce weekly cycle

