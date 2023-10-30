Stocks this week: Buy NVIDIA and Amazon
Timing methods indicate that the market is currently at low levels:
- 27th October is the average minimum of any year
- The consolidation period is in effect at the end of the month
- This is also the lowest in the 1-4-10 year cycle
- The 15 months starting with midterm elections are one of the fastest and most reliable cycles. There are still 2 more months to run this consistent cycle.
I must add that the technical condition of the market is not strong, but the cycles are pointing up.
The Cycle Research Stock Screen identifies stocks that are strong in terms of both relative strength and cycles. nasdaq
NDAQ
NVIDIA
DIA
nvidia daily
NVIDIA Monthly Expected Returns
nvidia weekly cycle
Amazon is at third place in terms of screens. November has been the second strongest month of the year in terms of expected returns. The monthly graph is revealing. Note that this is one of the few tech giants that is not overbought. Furthermore, a three-year relative strength decline has been reversed. The $145-$150 area is a near-term target.
amazon monthly
Amazon monthly histogram
