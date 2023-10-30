October 30, 2023
Stocks this week: Buy NVIDIA and Amazon


Timing methods indicate that the market is currently at low levels:

  • 27th October is the average minimum of any year
  • The consolidation period is in effect at the end of the month
  • This is also the lowest in the 1-4-10 year cycle
  • The 15 months starting with midterm elections are one of the fastest and most reliable cycles. There are still 2 more months to run this consistent cycle.

I must add that the technical condition of the market is not strong, but the cycles are pointing up.

The Cycle Research Stock Screen identifies stocks that are strong in terms of both relative strength and cycles. nasdaq
NDAQ
 The recovery is underway but remains relatively strong compared to other markets. These equities are likely to be leading among any 4th Quarterly Rally.

NVIDIA
DIA
 NASDAQ is second on the screen. Relative strength has been superior for some time now. The weather is very favourable. Prices rose 75% of the time in November, with an average gain of 10.6%. from 27th Octoberth till 27th decemberthOver the past 24 years stocks have gained an average of 22% about 80% of the time. The monthly cycle is already increasing, and the weekly cycle is now at a low level. The stock could surpass that level by the end of the year, surpassing prior highs near $500.

nvidia daily

NVIDIA Monthly Expected Returns

nvidia weekly cycle

Amazon is at third place in terms of screens. November has been the second strongest month of the year in terms of expected returns. The monthly graph is revealing. Note that this is one of the few tech giants that is not overbought. Furthermore, a three-year relative strength decline has been reversed. The $145-$150 area is a near-term target.

amazon monthly

Amazon monthly histogram

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Shein adds struggling UK brand Missguided to his fashion empire techcrunch

Shein adds struggling UK brand Missguided to his fashion empire techcrunch

October 30, 2023
DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

Shein adds struggling UK brand Missguided to his fashion empire techcrunch

Shein adds struggling UK brand Missguided to his fashion empire techcrunch

October 30, 2023
DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

DeFi market recovers from 30-month low as volume hits highest point since March

October 30, 2023
General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

General Motors, the sole holdout in the Detroit Three, faces increasing pressure and risk from the strike

October 30, 2023
19,197 BTC exited Binance, trigger for Bitcoin recovery?

19,197 BTC exited Binance, trigger for Bitcoin recovery?

October 30, 2023
Bill Gates' former assistant is the 5th richest person in the world – and he's close to overtaking the Microsoft co-founder

Bill Gates’ former assistant is the 5th richest person in the world – and he’s close to overtaking the Microsoft co-founder

October 30, 2023
Four under-the-radar security risks that could put your business at risk

Four under-the-radar security risks that could put your business at risk

October 30, 2023