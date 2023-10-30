Stocks this week: Buy NVIDIA and Amazon

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images getty images

Timing methods indicate that the market is currently at low levels:

27th October is the average minimum of any year

The consolidation period is in effect at the end of the month

This is also the lowest in the 1-4-10 year cycle

The 15 months starting with midterm elections are one of the fastest and most reliable cycles. There are still 2 more months to run this consistent cycle.

I must add that the technical condition of the market is not strong, but the cycles are pointing up.

The Cycle Research Stock Screen identifies stocks that are strong in terms of both relative strength and cycles. nasdaq

NDAQ

The recovery is underway but remains relatively strong compared to other markets. These equities are likely to be leading among any 4th Quarterly Rally.

NVIDIA

DIA

NASDAQ is second on the screen. Relative strength has been superior for some time now. The weather is very favourable. Prices rose 75% of the time in November, with an average gain of 10.6%. from 27th Octoberth till 27th decemberthOver the past 24 years stocks have gained an average of 22% about 80% of the time. The monthly cycle is already increasing, and the weekly cycle is now at a low level. The stock could surpass that level by the end of the year, surpassing prior highs near $500.

nvidia daily

Despite market weakness, relative strength remains strong.

NVIDIA Monthly Expected Returns

Over the past 24 years, stocks have had their strongest November.

nvidia weekly cycle

The weekly cycle has reached its lowest level.

Amazon is at third place in terms of screens. November has been the second strongest month of the year in terms of expected returns. The monthly graph is revealing. Note that this is one of the few tech giants that is not overbought. Furthermore, a three-year relative strength decline has been reversed. The $145-$150 area is a near-term target.

amazon monthly

Higher in motion are lower creative.

Amazon monthly histogram