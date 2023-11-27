Stocks This Week: Buy Microsoft and KLA Corporation
There has been no change in the market scenario. The market is expected to pick up at the end of the year. Nasdaq
NDAQ
The Cycle Research Stock Screen identifies stocks that are strong in terms of both relative strength and cycles. As we’ve seen in previous postings, power is concentrated in big tech. Yes, stocks are high and valuations are high, but the market is telling us that these bullish trends will last at least through the end of the year and probably beyond. No change is expected in this trend. Microsoft
MSFT
KLAC
As we can see in the weekly graph below, Microsoft broke out of a key channel. The upside estimate is more than $400. Momentum shows higher lows and is not overbought. Relative strength has reached a new high. The fourth quarter has been a strong one for the share price. From November 1 to December 31, the stock is up more than 70%. Note that the monthly cycle extends until the first quarter of 2024.
Microsoft Weekly
Microsoft menstrual cycle
Microsoft Monthly Expected Returns
KLA ranks first in the NASDAQ 100. It has been the strongest stock in the index in the month of December and is ranked seventh in relative strength. Monthly histogram shows seasonal strength. From October 8 to year end, shares have risen nearly 74% in 37 years. The menstrual cycle continues until the first trimester. Technically this stock is similar to Microsoft. Relative strength continues to touch new highs. There has been a breakout from a formation that points towards $600.
kla weekly
kla menstrual cycle
KLA Monthly Histogram
Source