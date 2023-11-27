November 27, 2023
Stocks This Week: Buy Microsoft and KLA Corporation


There has been no change in the market scenario. The market is expected to pick up at the end of the year. Nasdaq
NDAQ
 The 100 and technology sectors maintained their relative strength during the overall market decline in autumn. This strength in these shares is expected to continue till December. Stock selection is a bit difficult as many of these equities are overvalued and overextended, leaving few options for new investments.

The Cycle Research Stock Screen identifies stocks that are strong in terms of both relative strength and cycles. As we’ve seen in previous postings, power is concentrated in big tech. Yes, stocks are high and valuations are high, but the market is telling us that these bullish trends will last at least through the end of the year and probably beyond. No change is expected in this trend. Microsoft
MSFT
 and KLA
KLAC
 are in the top five of the NASDAQ 100 screen.

As we can see in the weekly graph below, Microsoft broke out of a key channel. The upside estimate is more than $400. Momentum shows higher lows and is not overbought. Relative strength has reached a new high. The fourth quarter has been a strong one for the share price. From November 1 to December 31, the stock is up more than 70%. Note that the monthly cycle extends until the first quarter of 2024.

Microsoft Weekly

Microsoft menstrual cycle

Microsoft Monthly Expected Returns

KLA ranks first in the NASDAQ 100. It has been the strongest stock in the index in the month of December and is ranked seventh in relative strength. Monthly histogram shows seasonal strength. From October 8 to year end, shares have risen nearly 74% in 37 years. The menstrual cycle continues until the first trimester. Technically this stock is similar to Microsoft. Relative strength continues to touch new highs. There has been a breakout from a formation that points towards $600.

kla weekly

kla menstrual cycle

KLA Monthly Histogram

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Beyond efficiency: Unleashing business transformation through the hidden potential of generative AI

Beyond efficiency: Unleashing business transformation through the hidden potential of generative AI

November 27, 2023
Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

November 27, 2023

You may have missed

Beyond efficiency: Unleashing business transformation through the hidden potential of generative AI

Beyond efficiency: Unleashing business transformation through the hidden potential of generative AI

November 27, 2023
Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

Black Friday sales are cooking! Shop these 27 kitchen deals now

November 27, 2023
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) May Have Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Is Amazon.com, Inc. now Is It a Good Time to Check Out AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

November 27, 2023
New Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll finds people will prefer investing as holiday gifts this year

New Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll finds people will prefer investing as holiday gifts this year

November 27, 2023
Law enforcement issues iOS 17 security warning over namedrop feature

Law enforcement issues iOS 17 security warning over namedrop feature

November 27, 2023
Binance’s Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is a manageable flight risk: US DOJ

Binance’s Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is a manageable flight risk: US DOJ

November 27, 2023