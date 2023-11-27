Stocks This Week: Buy Microsoft and KLA Corporation

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

There has been no change in the market scenario. The market is expected to pick up at the end of the year. Nasdaq

The 100 and technology sectors maintained their relative strength during the overall market decline in autumn. This strength in these shares is expected to continue till December. Stock selection is a bit difficult as many of these equities are overvalued and overextended, leaving few options for new investments.

The Cycle Research Stock Screen identifies stocks that are strong in terms of both relative strength and cycles. As we’ve seen in previous postings, power is concentrated in big tech. Yes, stocks are high and valuations are high, but the market is telling us that these bullish trends will last at least through the end of the year and probably beyond. No change is expected in this trend. Microsoft

and KLA

are in the top five of the NASDAQ 100 screen.

As we can see in the weekly graph below, Microsoft broke out of a key channel. The upside estimate is more than $400. Momentum shows higher lows and is not overbought. Relative strength has reached a new high. The fourth quarter has been a strong one for the share price. From November 1 to December 31, the stock is up more than 70%. Note that the monthly cycle extends until the first quarter of 2024.

Microsoft Weekly

This breakout still has more to go. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

Microsoft menstrual cycle

The monthly cycle predicts higher prices next year. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

Microsoft Monthly Expected Returns

This stock is strongest in January. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

KLA ranks first in the NASDAQ 100. It has been the strongest stock in the index in the month of December and is ranked seventh in relative strength. Monthly histogram shows seasonal strength. From October 8 to year end, shares have risen nearly 74% in 37 years. The menstrual cycle continues until the first trimester. Technically this stock is similar to Microsoft. Relative strength continues to touch new highs. There has been a breakout from a formation that points towards $600.

kla weekly

This is a picture of technical strength. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

kla menstrual cycle

The monthly cycle points to higher prices. Bicycle Research Investments LLC

KLA Monthly Histogram