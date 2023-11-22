Stocks that tumbled 95% due to Xi’s edtech crackdown are coming back

(Bloomberg) — One of the biggest losers from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the private sector has become a surprise stock-market winner after overhauling its business model.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., which fell more than 95% from its all-time high amid Xi’s shock move to ban the for-profit education industry, has more than doubled this year as it raised profits on e- Have focused your attention. Commerce and travel. This places New Oriental among the top gainers on the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index.

The stock is now trading at its highest level since July 2021, the month when China shocked the business world by outlawing the private education industry. Although still well below its all-time high, New Oriental has been able to make a comeback by taking advantage of the exit of some competitors as well as the introduction of new services.

“This is an interesting story of a Chinese company that was hit by all the regulations, but managed to turn its business around and grow,” said Grace Yan, portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management Asia Ltd. They have successfully expanded into livestreaming e-commerce. And now with cultural tourism too.”

China’s education technology sector had grown to $100 billion before Beijing banned profit-making classes related to the compulsory curriculum from kindergarten to ninth grade. Some players have left the business in the wake of high consumer costs and stringent measures to curb aggressive industry competition.

This has helped larger companies like New Oriental benefit from increased market share. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows the company posted revenue growth of 48% in the most recent quarter compared with a year earlier, the highest gross margin since 2017.

“Strength in new business units and flexibility in traditional units should help fuel sustained growth for education market leaders,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Eddie Wang wrote in a recent note. The broker initiated coverage of Overweight New Oriental and rival TAL Education Group.

Those traditional businesses include overseas studies, New Oriental’s strength, as well as high schools, where over-regulation still remains a threat. Other new areas the company has emphasized include non-academic tutoring, learning tools, and “cultural tourism” for the elderly.

New Oriental’s efforts have helped it bounce back faster than rivals. While its stock has more than doubled this year, TAL Education has gained 38%.

Despite its outperformance, New Oriental should continue to benefit as its larger scale continues to drive greater sales growth and margin improvement, according to Morgan Stanley’s Wang.

