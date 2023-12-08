Stocks surge after surprise drop in US unemployment

Stocks rose Friday morning as investors continued to assess the US monthly jobs report, which could impact the case for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates. After the initial fall, there was a positive trend in the shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced by about the same amount. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.3%.

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7% in November, the nonfarm-payrolls report showed, in a sign that the labor market may not cool as quickly as many initially thought.

Meanwhile, the economy added 199,000 jobs from the previous month as striking auto workers and Hollywood actors returned to the workforce.

The report will serve as a test for stocks, which surged as investors became optimistic that the Fed’s rate hikes have peaked and there is going to be a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy. Signs of a cooling labor market in early data this week were taken as a sign that the Fed’s inflation fight is succeeding.

Elsewhere, the UK antitrust regulator said on Friday it would investigate OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) for a possible merger investigation. The move comes after the AI ​​buzz gave tech stocks a boost on Thursday, with Alphabet (GOOGL) and AMD (AMD) gaining after introducing products.

In commodities, oil prices bounced back but are still on track for their longest losses in five years, as the market weighs whether additional OPEC+ cuts will cap the global lull. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures and Brent (BZ=F) crude futures were both about 2% higher.

UK antitrust regulator considering probe into Microsoft, OpenAI partnership Antitrust regulators in Britain said they are considering an investigation into the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday they were reviewing whether the partnership constitutes a merger condition and were looking to talk to stakeholders about how the arrangement would affect competition. The increased scrutiny comes after a dramatic leadership upheaval at OpenAI, in which the board ousted CEO and founder Sam Altman, who was later immediately reinstated. Once the matter was calmed down, Microsoft gained a non-voting seat on the board. The tech giant has invested billions of dollars in the company and, in turn, integrated OpenAI technology into its range of services, sparking a race for big tech to grab market share in the emerging world of AI. In a statement on ” He said the company would work with antitrust regulators to provide them with information.

Stock trends in morning trading Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during morning trading on Friday: Lululemon (LULU): The apparel company gained more than 3% Friday morning after initially falling following an earnings report Thursday that topped Wall Street estimates but fell short of fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The change comes as more optimistic analysts say the company has shown stability and there are no real signs of a recession. Broadcom (AVGO): The chipmaker and infrastructure software provider advanced 0.5% after reporting fiscal Q4 results that beat Wall Street estimates. Officials said there is demand for generator AI. Company officials said demand for generic AI-related technology is growing. And Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock. RH (RH) : Formerly known as Restoration Hardware, the luxury home-furnishing company fell more than 13% after it missed analysts’ expectations and reported a 13.6% year-over-year decline in revenue. DocuSign (DOCU): Shares rose 1.5% after the company reported earnings that beat expectations, with revenue of $700.4 million, up 9% from a year earlier. The company also posted adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63.

Fed rate bets are underway As expected, Friday’s hotter-than-expected jobs report is already having an impact on how traders expect the Federal Reserve to behave in the year ahead. The likelihood that the Fed will cut rates in January fell sharply early Friday to 4% from 15% on Thursday, according to CME Group data. Looking to March, when many economists expect the Fed to start cutting rates, the probability of rates cutting 25 basis points below current levels has dropped to 45% from 55% yesterday. The probability of the Fed funds rate being removed by 50 basis points by March has dropped from 9% to 3% as of Thursday. Next Tuesday’s inflation data will be the next chance to readjust these expectations, but Friday’s report is clear: The Fed wants to remain patient and is likely to remain so.

November jobs report takes pressure off the Fed The US economy added 199,000 jobs in November while the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7%, easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates early next year. Economists were looking to keep unemployment steady at 3.9%. Wage growth in November rose more than expected from the previous month – 0.4% vs. 0.3% expected – but slowed to 4% on an annual basis, in line with estimates, but less than October’s 4.1% annual increase. Wage growth is slowing while the economy continues to add jobs, lending credence to the Fed’s view that a soft landing for 2024 is coming into focus.

