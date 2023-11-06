Stocks started November with a bang, but the market could not sustain the momentum

Stocks rallied in the first few days of November as interest rates fell sharply, but the rally , [+] This will not stop if economic data starts showing signs of weakness. getty images

According to statistics, the fourth quarter is good for the stock market. The average and median returns of the S&P 500 for that period are the highest they have ever been, and so the chances are that the index will go up by any amount. Like anything stock-related, such history is no guarantee, and October’s 2.2% decline in the S&P 500 didn’t get it off to a good start.

The highest average and median return has been recorded for the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter, and it is , [+] Most likely to end up with a profit. Path Financial LLC

But what a difference a week can make. November started with a bang, rising nearly 4%, which observers attributed to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s less hawkish message, which is notable because it wasn’t. you be the judge:

“Economic activity grew at a strong pace in the third quarter” (In September, he said the economy grew at a “solid pace”.)

“There is still a long way to go to get inflation consistently below 2%.”

“The committee is not thinking of cutting rates at all at the moment. We are not talking about cutting rates.”

“The idea that it will be difficult to get back up after stopping for one or two meetings is not correct. The committee will always do what it thinks is appropriate at that time.”

“We will need to see some slower growth and some softening in the labor market to fully restore price stability.”

Whatever the case, the market heard what it wanted to hear, and it rallied when the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 5% by the end of October after rising sharply from 4% in August. This was the main reason for the rise in shares. Thus, they remain highly dependent on where long-term interest rates will go next. And it is by no means certain that rates have already peaked.

This is a problem for many reasons. For starters, high long-term rates make consumer credit very expensive. In fact, rates on mortgages, car loans and credit cards are at their highest levels in decades. Not surprisingly, crimes are also similar. Businesses have also suffered, as the prime rate on commercial bank loans is now 8.5%, the highest in more than 20 years. The high cost of capital affects corporate bottom lines and, beyond a certain level, it can also affect the ability of businesses to repay existing debt, leading to default.

Consumer and business rates have reached their highest level in decades, but their economic bite is still there , [+] Can be fully realized. Path Financial LLC, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The other problem with high long-term interest rates is that they affect the valuation of stocks. In general, higher rates put downward pressure on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. This means that for prices (P) to remain stable, earnings (E) need to increase. But earnings are a function of overall economic activity and higher rates tend to hinder the economy rather than stimulate it.

Although long-term rates moved down in the first few days of November, there are several reasons why they could begin to climb once again. The Fed can raise rates, but it only controls very short-term rates. Long rates are determined by market forces, which depend on factors beyond the Fed’s reach, such as foreign purchases, geopolitical events, and the amount of debt outstanding at each maturity. It’s not clear that long-term rates have peaked.

One factor is that they are still lower than six-month rates. This is not a sustainable situation. In normal times, lending money for long periods should have a risk premium associated with it: the longer the period, the greater the chance for things to go wrong for the borrower. That is unless the lender thinks that, for some reason or the other, rates may go down in the future, so the loan rate locked in today will be higher than market rates in the future and hence it will compensate for the additional time risk. .

Because this inverse relationship is an anomaly, it usually disappears after some time. It has already lasted 15 months, and its end seems near. Given how adamant the Fed has been about not cutting short-term rates anytime soon, normalization can only happen if long-term rates rise.

The US Treasury’s decision to finance the country’s growing budget deficit with short-term debt and flood the market with T-bills is contributing to the inverted curve, pushing rates to their highest levels across the entire yield curve . Why the Treasury Department chose to do so is unclear.

US Treasuries were a big factor in inverting the curve, as it flooded the market , [+] T-bill. This had the effect of raising T-bill rates higher than other Treasuries. Path Financial LLC, US Treasury

One explanation could be that the Treasury does not expect rates to remain high, and so is reluctant to lock in higher rates for longer than necessary. A more likely explanation is that buyers have a greater appetite for T-bills and money market funds (which invest in T-bills) than for long-term bonds, so this is the easiest way to raise a lot of money. Is. The recently announced funding schedule includes similar considerations, which the market welcomed following concerns that long-term issuance would keep long-term rates rising. Confirmation that the focus on T-bill issuance helped push long-term rates down helped stocks gain.

It seems fair to say that the stock market’s rally in the first week of November had nothing to do with earnings or the outlook for the economy, and a lot to do with the sharp decline in long-term rates. But this is not enough. If the economy slips into a recession, long-term rates will fall even further, sending stocks into a tailspin. Therefore, investors should be very cautious about the euphoria that followed Powell’s comments. The last quarter may have ended on a good note as it usually does, but the future beyond that still looks unclear.