Stocks slipped due to break in momentum

Stocks rebounded on Monday after a strong rally in November, with a key monthly jobs report on the horizon.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.1%, or about 40 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.8%, leading the decline.

Stocks surged last month, boosting expectations for five consecutive weekly wins as investors latched onto the idea that the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates early next year. Those expectations have also pulled Treasury yields down in recent days, even after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on talk of ending rate hikes.

Both stocks and bonds are now in retreat on Wall Street as a growing chorus of analysts warn that the rally in those assets has gone too far. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) rose 6 basis points to about 4.28%.

The November jobs report, due for release on Friday, could also fuel the rally, depending on whether the data refutes the notion that the Fed has stepped back from hikes. Labor market cooling is an important factor in policy makers’ decision making.

Elsewhere in the markets, Fed hopes will help boost Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices to top $41,000, a level seen before the 2022 crypto debacle. Other digital currencies also gained amid hopes the SEC will greenlight a US spot Bitcoin ETF in January.

Among individual stocks, Hawaiian (HA) shares skyrocketed nearly 190% after Alaska Air (ALK) said it would pay nearly four times Friday’s closing price to buy the troubled fellow airline. Alaska shares fell nearly 15%.

Still, interest rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and small caps rose on Monday as investors began to realize that an interest rate cut could happen sooner than many initially thought. The real estate sector has now risen for eight consecutive days, while the small-cap Russell 2000 index has risen for four consecutive trading sessions.

Don’t panic if there is relief in the stock market surge. After a massive rally in November, many of this year’s highs in the stock market are taking a break on Monday. Information technology and consumer discretionary are both down about 1%, but Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Yahoo Finance Live that some kind of decline can be expected. “It feels like we moved too far too fast,” Calvasina said. “It wouldn’t be a surprise to me if the rally takes a breather at some point, and it doesn’t mean you have to be doom and gloom for the next 12 months.” Calvasina pointed to the recent decline seen by investors in August, noting that by November sentiment had rebounded and stocks were once again reaching higher levels. Below is a look at Monday’s sector performance.

2024 could be the year of a ‘dramatic move’ in the S&P 500 While debate rages over when the Federal Reserve will cut rates, there is increasing certainty from investors that the cuts are starting in the first half of 2024. For investors, this could mean larger changes in the market than the Fed’s first wish. This is likely because inflation continues to trend downwards or some portion of economic growth has turned negative due to the Fed’s tightening. In it, Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner warns clients that there is a reasonable chance that the benchmark index does not land safely between his “baseline total return” estimate for a 5% to 10% return on the S&P 500. . “History suggests that a much more dramatic move has become increasingly likely, and that’s another reason for investors to be prepared for change as the year progresses,” Lerner wrote in the firm’s 2024 investment outlook released Monday. Truist’s analysis shows that since 1989, the year following the first Fed rate cut has dropped the S&P 500 by more than 10% four times and by less than 10% twice.

Netflix on password sharing crackdown: ‘It was good to take it slow’ Netflix (NFLX) said its password sharing crackdown will continue at a slow pace — but slow and steady is the company’s goal. “We are absolutely satisfied with the pace of this,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at a UBS media conference on Monday. He explained that the rollout was “deliberately slow” to account for the different country-by-country learnings. “How do you nuance the language, how do you nuance the proposal, how do you pace it [to be] It was good to take it slow — to conform to the regulatory model locally,” he reiterated. “At our core, we are an A/B testing culture. “This way we get a series of A/B tests that we can do on this around the world.” The company began a password-sharing crackdown for US customers in May after first announcing the initiative in October 2022. The stock has increased by more than 20% since that time period – despite many users expressing their concern over the controversial initiative. Amid the action, the company reported subscriber base growth of nearly 9 million in the third quarter, beating expectations of 6.2 million. The company said the better-than-expected growth was driven by “paid sharing, strong, stable programming and the ongoing expansion of streaming globally.” The company had added only 2.41 million paying users in the prior-year period. Netflix said it expects fourth-quarter subscriber growth to be similar to third-quarter results.

Uber surges after S&P announcement Uber’s stock is seeing a rise. The ride-sharing app is set to join the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced after the closing bell on Friday. Shares rose about 5% on Monday in reaction to the news. “We expect that joining the index will help UBER attract a more diverse investor group, which should help reduce volatility in the stock,” Jefferies equity analyst John Colantuoni wrote in a research note on Monday. Uber passed the final hurdle to be included in the benchmark index when it delivered positive GAAP net income in the past year when it reported earnings in November. The stock has now more than doubled from June 2022 lows and is close to hitting all-time highs. Jefferies analysis shows that companies that are added to the S&P 500 typically add an average of 11.2% between the market close before the announcement and the day the stock is actually added to the S&P 500.

Carvana shares jump on stock upgrade by JPM Carvana (CVNA) has been on a bumpy ride this year, but JPMorgan thinks the worst may be in the rearview mirror for the car retailer. “In our view the known unknowns about the CVNA story are better appreciated by investors today and it is possible that CVNA can execute its way through this uncertain macro and used car industry phase in a way that is positive in the near and medium term. “limits the negative impact of projections.” JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta wrote in a new research note on Monday. JPMorgan raised its price target to $40 from $25, while raising its rating from Underweight to Neutral. The stock rose nearly 20% on Monday.

Shares lost momentum in afternoon trade Despite November’s strong rally and hopes that the worst of inflation is behind us, investors are assessing the uncertainties ahead in the new year. Strategists’ forecasts for 2024 offer a range of views on the market’s outlook, including divided opinions on whether valuations are realistic or overstated. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.3%, or about 100 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 1%. Bonds are also retreating. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) rose 6 basis points to about 4.29%.

Virgin Galactic stock falls after Richard Branson signals no further investments Virgin Galactic (SPCE) founder Richard Branson said he won’t be investing any more cash in his space travel company, sending the stock down 15% on Monday, Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports. “We don’t have much money after COVID and Virgin Galactic’s got $1 billion or so. I believe it should have enough funds to do its own thing,” Branson told the Financial Times. The billionaire founded Virgin Galactic in 2004 and helped take the startup public through a SPAC merger in 2019. Last month the stock surged nearly 20% in a day after the company announced it would cut its workforce by 18% and focus on new spacecraft expected to be more profitable. The high interest rate environment has prompted capital-intensive space-related companies like Virgin Galactic to look for ways to survive the turbulent times. Virgin Galactic stock is down more than 40% so far this year. Shares had risen nearly 50% in the past month before Monday’s decline.

Another 2023 moment is coming in crypto Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the leading cryptocurrency, surpassed $42,000 on Monday, hitting a new high for the year and appearing to be moving beyond the industry’s recent scandals that have had a heavy toll on the digital asset. It has had an impact. Investor sentiment has become more optimistic in recent weeks, sending the value of digital tokens and shares of crypto companies climbing. Investors are particularly interested in the ability to have crypto exchange-traded funds approved by regulators, giving investors greater exposure to digital assets without the full risk of direct ownership. The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to consider the applications next month. Marcus Thielen, head of research at DeFiResearch.com, recently told Yahoo Finance Live that ETF approval could push the price of Bitcoin closer to $60,000 as investors move some of their funds into the crypto. Thielen said signs that the Fed has ended its tightening campaign as well as pent-up demand are adding to the rally. Crypto’s positive turn toward the end of the year also highlights what industry leaders say is a transition to a new chapter for the sector. Last month, the founder of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, pleaded guilty to federal money-laundering charges and resigned from his role as CEO. Binance’s pleas come on the heels of the sentencing of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried.