December 18, 2023
Stocks set to open higher


US stocks are poised to open higher on Monday, ahead of the release of fresh US housing market data and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure on Friday.

Notable earnings this week include Heiko on Monday; and Accenture, FactSet Research Systems, FedEx and Worthington Enterprises on Tuesday.

General Mills, Micron Technology and Winnebago Industries report earnings Wednesday; CarMax, Carnival, Cintas, Nike and Paychex report Thursday.

Notable economic events this week include Monday’s release of the National Association of Home Builders’ housing market index for December.

On Tuesday, the Census Bureau will report new residential construction data for November, and the Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors will report existing home sales for November, and the Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for December.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its third and final estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product growth; The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will release its December Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey; And the Labor Department will release initial unemployment benefit claims for the week ending Dec. 16. Also on Thursday, the Conference Board will release its leading economic index for November.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the November personal income and expenditure price index, which includes the core personal-consumption expenditure price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Also on Friday, the Census Bureau releases new home sales data for November and durable goods reports for November.

Source: www.barrons.com

December 18, 2023
