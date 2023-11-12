It’s the middle of earnings season, but the Treasury market is doing more to move the stock market than any company’s fundamentals.

Stocks have risen wildly in recent months – but that’s nothing compared to what’s happened in bonds. From 3.95% in late June, 10-year US Treasury yields rose to nearly 5% by mid-October, a yield level not seen in 16 years. Buyers suddenly arrived—after all, it’s a nice round number—and by November 3, the yield had fallen to 4.52%. The stock market also moved along. The S&P 500 index fell 10% from late July to late October, and has risen 7.5% since then.

The impact of bonds on stocks was once again on display last week. On Thursday, an auction of $24 billion of 30-year US Treasury bonds saw some lack of demand. Primary dealers were forced to accept 25% of the offer, more than double the previous year’s average. The auction had a large tail, meaning the Treasury needed to entice buyers with a premium yield where 30-year bonds were trading in the open market. The S&P 500, which had been rising rapidly, fell 0.8% on the day.

This is a possible preview of what is to come. The federal government faces a deficit of $1.7 trillion in its fiscal year 2023, which ends in September, more than its entire debt load in 1985. Heavy borrowing means lots of Treasuries issuance, as the two biggest buyers of the last decade are largely out of the market—the Fed is doing quantitative tightening, and China has other issues. Turns out, the demand for Treasuries is not unlimited.

“A failed Treasury auction really keeps me excited,” says Tim Horan, chief investment officer of fixed income at Chilton Trust. “It would definitely be a Minsky moment,” using a term that refers to a market collapse caused by the sudden extinguishment of excessive debt.

The impact of the fiscal side of the yield equation will be stronger. The US federal deficit will be in focus in the coming week and Congress faces a Friday deadline to avoid a government shutdown. Even the most Pollyanna-ish of us don’t expect Congress, with a new Speaker of the House, to suddenly rediscover fiscal integrity and balance the budget by the end of this week. Government shutdown is a more likely outcome, or an ongoing solution that continues the current excess of spending over revenues. A return to a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury is not out of the question.

“In the near term, the risk is that yields will go higher,” says Adam Abbas, co-head of fixed income at Harris Associates. “There’s too much Treasury supply, and the deficit story is taking hold – there doesn’t seem to be any real long-term solution in Washington.”

While fiscal policy is on the rise, the Federal Reserve’s influence has not been completely diminished. Yes, the Fed can raise interest rates. Or maybe not: Chairman Jerome Powell stressed Thursday that additional rate hikes are not appropriate. Inflation has given policymakers some “just lies” and it will take more than a few months of deflationary momentum to declare mission accomplished.

Still, the markets had a very volatile week. The S&P 500 rose 1.31%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.37% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.37%.

0.65% added. This makes sense, given that the 10-year Treasury yield remained steady around 4.63%.

The next long-bond auction is scheduled for Nov. 20. Market outrage over the scale of Treasury borrowing adds a third variable to the Fed’s calculations on top of inflation and employment — which could roil stocks once again.

It’s a treasury bond world. Stock investors are just living in it.

The S&P 500 fell 10% from late July to late October, and has risen 7.5% since then. An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it was a 75% increase.

