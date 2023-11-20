Stocks rise, dollar falls as volatility signals increase: Market down

(Bloomberg) — Shares rose in Asia and the dollar weakened on growing speculation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average rose to a new 33-year high.

Regional equities rose to their highest level in two months after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials last week boosted bets on interest rate hikes by the central bank. The dollar slipped against all its Group-10 peers, while an index of emerging market currencies hit its highest level since February.

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr said on Friday that traders are pricing in a roughly 30% chance of the first Fed rate cut in March at or near the end of its tightening campaign. Still, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said policymakers are not convinced inflation is on track to their 2% target.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a crack in employment, not enough to make the Fed want to start cutting rates,” Dana D’Auria, co-chief investment officer at EnvestNet, said on Bloomberg Television. Still, “we can rest easy on any additional rate hikes,” he said.

The Nikkei 225 stock average briefly surpassed its June intraday peak to reach its highest level since 1990, bringing its gains this year to more than 28%. The index has been boosted by yen weakness, solid company earnings and an extended period of corporate governance reforms supported by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The offshore yuan strengthened after the People’s Bank of China raised its daily reference rate for the currency to its strongest level since August. The country’s commercial lenders kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, in line with the central bank’s decision this month to keep policy rates on hold in favor of other methods to support stimulus spending.

“The yuan may surpass the turning point against the dollar in line with most developed markets and Asian peers.” “Despite some downside pressures due to its economic weakness, the yuan is also strongly affected by the cyclical pressures caused by its policy divergence versus the Fed,” said Fiona Lim, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Malayan Banking Bhd.

U.S. equity futures were little changed in Asia after capping a third consecutive weekly gain after the S&P 500 rose above 4,500 on Friday.

Treasuries fell ahead of a 20-year bond auction that will help gauge whether investors are convinced the 2023 selloff is over for good. Australian and New Zealand bonds also retreated.

In Argentina, libertarian candidate Javier Meili won the presidential race on Sunday, defeating Economy Minister Sergio Massa. There was no immediate reaction from the market due to the holiday.

Oil rose as investors awaited an OPEC+ meeting on supply that will shape the market balance in 2024.

Investors are also keeping an eye on any fallout from the ouster of Sam Altman as chief executive of OpenAI. Company executives and a group of investors racing to reinstate him have reached an impasse over the composition and role of the board, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp. Nvidia Corp. will announce its earnings on Monday. It will release its results on Tuesday.

Trading is likely to be more slow over the weekend with the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Major events of this week:

European Central Bank Governing Council members Pablo Hernandez de Cos, François Villeroy de Galhau and Boris Vujicic spoke at separate events on Monday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on Monday

US Conf. Board Leading Index, Monday

Hong Kong CPI, Tuesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaking on Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Federal Reserve November Policy Meeting Minutes, Tuesday

nvidia earnings tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

US Initial Jobless Claims, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Durable Goods, Wednesday

Eurozone PMI, Thursday

UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

The European Central Bank published accounts of its October policy meeting on Thursday

Thanksgiving holiday in America on Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany GDP, Friday

US manufacturing PMI, Friday

Black Friday sales start on Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12 noon Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.1%

There was little change in China’s Shanghai Composite Index

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0922

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 149.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 7.1895 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6543

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $37,334.58

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,010.81

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.45%

Japan’s 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.755%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.48%

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–Matthew Burgess, with assistance from Aya Wagatsuma and Wenjin Love.

