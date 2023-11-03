Stocks rise, dollar and yields fall after US jobs market softens – November 03, 2023 at 03:27 pm EDT

* US stocks rose sharply in afternoon trading

*Job growth in America was slower than expected in October

* Oil prices fell

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Global stock indexes rose sharply, the U.S. dollar fell to a six-week low and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a five-week low on Friday, after data showed That US job growth has slowed. Expected in October.

The slowdown in job growth underlined the idea that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates.

US two-year yields were also at their lowest since early September after data showed US job losses were driven by a decline in manufacturing payrolls due to a United Auto Workers union strike against Detroit’s “Big Three” car makers. Growth had slowed down.

The data also showed that annual wage growth was the lowest in nearly 2-1/2 years, pointing to an easing of labor market conditions.

“The good news here is that the Fed will remain on the sidelines going forward because of a recession,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“One of their major concerns has been an overheated economy, especially after last quarter’s GDP growth, and this shows the problem is going away.”

Wednesday’s decision by the US central bank to leave rates unchanged and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled to some investors that the Fed could raise rates. The Bank of England also did not make any changes in the rates on Thursday.

However, central bank officials stressed that more may be needed to tackle inflation.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 4.527%, the lowest since Sept. 29. Two-year note yields reached 4.847%, the lowest since September 1.

The U.S. Treasury’s decision on Wednesday to issue less long-term debt than expected also fueled a rally in bonds, as Thursday’s data suggested the U.S. economy may finally be cooling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.85 points, or 0.91%, to 34,146.93, the S&P 500 rose 55.68 points, or 1.29%, to 4,373.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 225.03 points, or 1.69%, to 13,519.22.

Apple shares fell 0.9% a day after the company reported quarterly results and warned of a sluggish holiday quarter, bucking broader market trends.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.17% and MSCI’s gauge of shares around the world gained 1.44%.

The US dollar index fell to a six-week low after the jobs data. In afternoon trading, the dollar index fell 1.111%, with the euro rising 1.07% to $1.0734.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.72% against the greenback to 149.31 per dollar, while sterling traded at $1.2379, up 1.46% on the day.

Among commodities, oil prices edged lower as geopolitical risk premiums eased.

Brent crude futures closed at $84.89 a barrel, while US crude futures fell $1.95 to $80.51.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,994.31 an ounce.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevich in New York and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Miral Fahmy, Alison Williams, Mark Heinrich and Rod Nickel)

