Stocks rise, bonds cool as Fed outlook beats Moody’s downgrade

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares rose in Asia on Monday, while Treasuries and the dollar held their balance as investors took the lead from Wall Street’s Friday rally, which ignored a downgrade to the U.S. credit outlook by Moody’s. Went.

Tech stocks stood out, as they did in the U.S. late last week, after a cooling of long-term Treasury yields since earlier this month boosted the outlook for lending-reliant growth stocks.

US 10-year Treasury yields were steady at around 4.646%, consolidating at the top of their range from November 3, when soft labor market data stoked bets for a less hawkish Federal Reserve. The yield was as high as 4.935% on November 1.

The U.S. dollar index remained below its post-payrolls-report high of 106.01 reached on Friday, last trading little changed around 105.80.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.46%, with chip-related shares rising the most. Taiwan’s tech-heavy equity benchmark rose 1.17%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.49% amid better performance by technology shares.

However, mainland Chinese blue chips were slightly lower, and Australia’s resource-heavy benchmark slipped 0.13%.

Naka Matsuzawa, strategist at Nomura Securities, said equities are probably near the peak.

“So far, the market has been taking bad economic news as good news, because it would mean the Fed will pause rate hikes,” he said.

“But now, prices in the Treasury market are already anchored, so there is not much room for further decline in Treasury yields,” he said, removing support for the stock market. “In short, I don’t think the stock market is going to continue to rise.”

The market paid little attention to Moody’s announcement late Friday that it had cut its outlook on the US credit rating from “stable” to “negative”.

Attention is instead focused on upcoming economic data, including US consumer prices and retail sales readings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged lower on Monday as demand concerns outweighed supply concerns amid slower growth in the United States and China. [O/R]

Brent crude futures for January were down 35 cents, or 0.4%, at $81.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $76.82.

Both benchmarks rose about 2% on Friday as Iraq expressed support for oil cuts by OPEC+.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com