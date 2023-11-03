Stocks rise as traders look at US jobs data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks edged up modestly as traders awaited U.S. jobs data on Friday, which will test optimism over whether the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle is about to end.

The Stoxx 600 added about 0.2% in its strongest week since March. Automakers fared best, with BMW AG’s margins expanding after a surge in sales of fully electric vehicles. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a leader in global trade, fell more than 7% after saying it was cutting at least 10,000 jobs to protect its profitability.

US equity futures slipped, Apple Inc disappointed investors with a decline in premarket trading after revenue from the China region. The mood was better in Asia, with MSCI’s regional benchmark rising more than 1% and headed for its best week in two months.

Attention is being turned to US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day for more conviction on the Fed’s rate path. Bloomberg Economics expects the hiring pace to fall to less than half of September’s strong gain.

“The decline in job numbers may signal an easing of labor conditions, which tend to loosen faster than they tighten,” said economists at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg. “It could also challenge the Fed’s approach of keeping interest rates high for longer.”

Data released ahead of payrolls showed US labor productivity rose by the most in three years, helping offset the inflationary impact of recent wage increases.

The dollar’s Bloomberg index slipped for a third session, set for its biggest weekly decline since mid-July. Treasury yields edged higher, with the 10-year at 4.67%.

According to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, UBS expects the 10-year yield to fall to 3.5% by June next year as the Fed shifts its focus from rate hikes to rate cuts. Is. “The outlook for a mild recovery for the US economy should also provide a positive backdrop for equities,” he said.

Others take a more cautious approach. Hedge fund K2 Asset Management estimates benchmark 10-year Treasury yields will rise to 5% from 4.66% – while Franklin Templeton says they could reach 5.25% – a level last seen in 2007. Barclays PLC co-head of global markets Stephen Denton said it was “very unlikely” the Fed would tighten policy.

Oil is suffering its second consecutive weekly loss as the Israel-Hamas war remains under control and clouds remain on the demand horizon. Gold is headed for its first weekly decline in four. Bitcoin fell on Friday after Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of massive fraud, which led to the closure of his FTX exchange.

Major events of this week:

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US Unemployment, Non-Farm Payrolls, Friday

Canada employment report, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% at 8:15 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 1.1%

MSCI emerging markets index rose 1.3%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0632

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.35 per dollar.

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.3218 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2197.

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $34,589.64

Ether was little changed at $1,803.59

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.67%

Germany’s 10-year yield little changed at 2.72%

UK 10-year yield fell one basis point to 4.37%

Goods

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $87.21 per barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,988.07 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Tasia Sipahutar and Richard Henderson.

