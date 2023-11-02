Stocks rise as investors bet on an end to Fed hikes

Stocks rose Thursday as investors bet the Federal Reserve is close to completing its rate-hike campaign and assessed a new stream of corporate results.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose more than 1.1%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.9%.

All three major gauges closed with strong gains on Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady at the highest range in 22 years. The market’s overall conclusion from Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the decision is that the US central bank will stick to keeping rates unchanged in December.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in an 85% chance that the Fed will make no further hikes this year, compared with a 59% chance a day before its policymakers meeting.

But JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon told Yahoo Finance that while he thinks the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates an additional 75 basis points because of “sticky” inflation, “I suspect it won’t.” May go.”

Attention has now turned more to earnings season, with Apple’s (AAPL) quarterly report set to be the highlight on Thursday to a packed house. After mixed reports from the US tech giant so far, the biggest takeaway will be what the results reveal about the iPhone situation in China and global consumer spending.

Meanwhile, shares of Starbucks (SBUX) rose in early trading after the coffee chain beat revenue and earnings estimates. Shopify ( SHOP ) said it returned to profit in the third quarter due to its adoption of AI, sending its shares up 15%.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.62%, the lowest in more than two weeks.

Stock futures rise on expectations that the Fed will complete its hike Major US stock indexes were set to extend the previous day’s gains on Thursday as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates steady. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.50%, or 168 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were up 0.71%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were 1.09% higher.

