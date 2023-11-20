(Bloomberg) — The dollar weakened in Asia and stocks rose on speculation the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Most read from Bloomberg

The US currency weakened against all its Group-10 peers after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials last week boosted bets the central bank will hike interest rates. An index of emerging market currencies rose to a nine-month high, while an index of Asian equities hit its highest level in two months.

Several European Central Bank officials are scheduled to speak on Monday and may provide information about their own rate-hike cycle.

Traders are currently estimating about a 30% chance of the first Fed rate cut in March, as Oversight Vice Chairman Michael Barr said on Friday that officials are likely at or near the end of their tightening campaign. Still, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said policymakers are not convinced inflation is on track to their 2% target.

“The Fed’s accommodative policy remains in place,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “There is likely to be continued downward pressure on US yields and the dollar.”

Still, “does one month of somewhat favorable inflation data really warrant such a big change in rates? We don’t think and yet here we are. We should respect this move even as we wholeheartedly disagree with it,” they wrote in a research note.

treasury sale

Treasuries fell in Asia ahead of a US 20-year auction that will help gauge whether investors are confident the 2023 selloff is over for good. The Treasury market is set to post a monthly gain in November, ending a six-month losing streak. Australian and New Zealand bonds also retreated.

the story continues

European equity futures were little changed on Monday and their US counterparts fell after limiting their third consecutive weekly gain after the S&P 500 climbed above 4,500 on Friday.

yuan rallies

The offshore yuan strengthened after the People’s Bank of China raised its daily reference rate for the currency to its strongest since August. The country’s commercial lenders kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, in line with the central bank’s decision this month to keep policy rates on hold in favor of other methods to support stimulus spending.

“The yuan may surpass the turning point against the dollar in line with most developed markets and Asian peers.” said Fiona Lim, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Malayan Banking Bhd in Singapore.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average rose to its highest level since 1990, briefly surpassing its June intraday peak, extending its gains this year to nearly 28%. Recent yen weakness, solid company earnings and corporate governance reforms have boosted the index.

Oil rose as investors awaited an OPEC+ meeting on supply that will shape the market balance in 2024.

Investors are also keeping an eye on any impact of the deepening OpenAI debacle. OpenAI’s interim CEO Mira Muratti was said to be planning to reappoint her ousted predecessor Sam Altman, but the company’s board also decided to select former Twitch chief Emmett Shear as CEO.

In Argentina, libertarian candidate Javier Meili won the presidential race on Sunday, defeating Economy Minister Sergio Massa. There was no immediate reaction from the market due to the holiday.

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp. Nvidia Corp. will announce its earnings on Monday. It will release its results on Tuesday. Trading is likely to be more slow over the weekend with the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Major events of this week:

European Central Bank Governing Council members Pablo Hernandez de Cos, François Villeroy de Galhau and Boris Vujicic spoke at separate events on Monday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on Monday

US Conference Board Leading Index, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaking on Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Federal Reserve November Policy Meeting Minutes, Tuesday

nvidia earnings tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

US Initial Jobless Claims, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Durable Goods, Wednesday

Eurozone PMI, Thursday

UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

The European Central Bank published accounts of its October policy meeting on Thursday

Thanksgiving holiday in America on Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany GDP, Friday

US manufacturing PMI, Friday

Black Friday sales start on Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% at 6:28 a.m. London time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures remained unchanged

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.5%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0917

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 149.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 7.1866 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to $0.6548

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2478

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $37,133.38

Ether rose 0.9% to $2,001.8

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.45%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.740%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 4.51%

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Qizi Sun.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com