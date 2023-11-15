Stocks rise and pound falls after steepest fall in inflation since 1992

The pound fell yesterday and the FTSE 100 rose after a bigger-than-expected fall in inflation was fueled by expectations of interest rate cuts next year.

UK bonds also rose after the data showed inflation fell to 4.6 per cent in October – down from 6.7 per cent in September and the biggest one-month fall on record dating back to 1992.

Sterling fell almost a cent against the greenback to $1.24, while against the single currency it fell almost half a cent to just under €1.145.

Stock markets were buoyed by the prospects of lower rates, with the FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent and the mid-cap FTSE 250 up nearly 0.8 percent and hitting their highest levels in two months.

Banks were also among the gainers, with Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest rising about 2 percent each, and Barclays up 1 percent.

The inflation figure was slightly lower than economists’ estimate of 4.8 percent.

The decline was mainly due to a large decline in energy prices due to the reduction in price caps set by regulator Ofgem, while food inflation also eased.

This appears to be a watershed moment in a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation hitting a peak of 11.1 per cent last autumn.

And that means Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met his target of halving the rate during the year, with two months remaining.

When he made the pledge, inflation was more than 10 percent.

While Sunak has declared victory, the Bank of England’s target of getting inflation down to 2 per cent is some way off – and he has said the ‘last mile’ in the journey will be the hardest.

The bank has tried to reduce speculation about when the interest rate cut will happen, but the market is estimating it will happen next June, with about a one in three chance of it happening in May.

The latest rise in London’s stock markets followed sustained gains the previous day as US inflation also fell more sharply than expected to 3.2 per cent.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: ‘The FTSE 100 maintained the gains it made on Tuesday afternoon as UK inflation came in after yesterday’s US readings came in below expectations.

‘With confidence that there will be no rate hike before the end of the year, the market is now considering the possibility of a rate cut.

Will the decline in inflation stop and whether the Bank of England is as eager as Rishi Sunak to declare its mission accomplished in the fight against rising prices.

‘For now, investors are in a celebratory mood and the chances of a big Santa rally are rising as we head into December.’

Samuel Toombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: ‘October’s consumer prices report rightly set expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee will be able to reduce the bank rate in around six months’ time.’

HSBC senior economist Chris Hare warned: ‘This does not mean that the broader mission against high inflation has been accomplished. And the path to 2 percent may be long and challenging.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk