US stocks jumped on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates at the highest level in 22 years at the conclusion of its latest policy meeting and investors bet that the central bank could hike.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up more than 1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.7%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) gained 1.6%.

The Fed kept rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50% as the central bank waits to see how its aggressive credit tightening campaign filters through to the US economy.

When Powell was asked about the central bank’s previous estimate of another rate hike this year, he said the summary of economic projections “is not a promise or a plan for the future.”

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

Treasury yields edged lower, with the 10-year yield (^TNX) trading below 4.8%. Yields slipped early Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury’s quarterly refunding update showed the Treasury will auction $112 billion of debt next week, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Stock investors were watching the announcement more closely than usual, given how the August update contributed to the recent rise in yields.

Bets on future rate hikes became the focus of the news. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors see a 73% chance the Fed will keep rates on hold during its January meeting. A day earlier, markets had estimated that only 59% of rates would remain on hold during that meeting.

J

Powell says ‘dot plot’ is not a concrete plan In September, the Federal Reserve released its latest summary of economic projections, including its “dot plot,” which reflects policymakers’ expectations of where interest rates might move in the future. In the dot plot, the market fell after the central bank anticipated another rate hike this year and yields rose. But when asked specifically on Wednesday about that forecast and whether it meant a hike would occur in December, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not respond. “Think about the things that might change your mind,” Powell said since the Fed wrote its projections more than a month ago. He added that the dot plot is “not a promise or plan for the future.” “The efficacy of the dot plot wanes within three months,” Powell said. Shares rose as soon as Powell spoke on Wednesday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) both rose above 1%, while the 10-year yield (^TNX) fell below 4.8%.

J

The Fed still sees no recession likely in the near future As yields have risen and economists warn of the fallout from the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hike campaign, many are still predicting the US economy will fall into recession in 2024. The Federal Reserve is not in that camp. When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was asked whether the central bank’s staff had added a recession to their forecast, he said, “The answer is no.” “Workers didn’t bring back the recession.” Powell pointed to recent strong economic data, including the fastest GDP growth rate in nearly two years, and said current economic activity “does not indicate a near-term recession.”

J

Fed now sees ‘strong’ US economy The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged on Wednesday but provided new updates to its assessment of the economy. Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schoenberger reports: In its statement on Wednesday, the Fed raised its assessment of the economy to “strong” in the third quarter from “solid” in September. After noting in September that job growth had “slowed down” during the last inter-meeting period, the central bank said job growth had “moderated”. “Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the Fed said. “Job growth has slowed since the beginning of the year but remains strong and the unemployment rate remains low. Inflation remains high.” This updated characterization of the economy comes after third quarter gross domestic product data published last week showed growth at an annual rate of 4.9% in the summer months, driven largely by strong consumer spending, which Retail sales are due to increase in September. The Fed reiterated that future rate hikes will depend on the impact of previous rate hikes on the economy, the lag effect and economic growth. The decision to keep the rates stable was unanimous. “In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of the incoming information for the economic outlook,” the statement said. “The Committee will be prepared to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could hinder the achievement of the Committee’s objectives.”

A

Fed kept rates stable The Federal Reserve kept rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50% at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The central bank has maintained this limit since July after raising rates to their highest level in 22 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

J

Shares in green before Fed announcement Stocks are trading higher, about 15 minutes before the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest policy move. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose about 0.7%. Yields edged lower with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 4.81%. As Bespoke Investment Group noted in a recent research note, most of the day’s market activity on Fed Day typically occurs after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell begins his press conference at 2:30 p.m.

J

Trending tickers on Wednesday afternoon AMD (AMD) stock led Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page after reporting quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. The stock rose more than 8% as the company reported annual sales of more than $2 billion. Shares of Paycom (PAYC) fell more than 30% on Wednesday after the company guided for sales that were lower than the Street expected. Paycom now estimates fourth-quarter revenue between $420 million-$425 million, down from expectations of $452 million. Estée Lauder (EL) stock was under pressure after the company issued earnings and sales guidance that fell well short of Street estimates. The company is projected to report earnings per share of $0.48 to $0.58 next quarter, below the Street consensus of $1.21. Shares fell more than 16% to a six-year low. WeWork (WE) stock fell nearly 50% on reports that the shared office space provider is preparing to file bankruptcy.

J

Could 5% yields be the line that ends the boom? The US Treasury’s quarterly refund announcement on Wednesday was largely in line with Wall Street expectations. Next week, the Treasury will auction $112 billion of debt, just short of market expectations of $114 billion. The announcement was a welcome sign to investors who were worried that higher-than-expected bond issuance would not meet enough demand and so Treasury yields would continue to rise. But Wednesday’s announcement pushed yields lower and the 10-year yield (^TNX) is trading around 4.8%. Joseph Brusuelas, Principal and Chief Economist, RSM US written on x The company formerly known as Twitter said the market can and will digest this new supply of bonds “without a rise in long-term rates.” Cathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab, agreed, I am also writing on X“Signs point to the possibility that 5%ish is a level where there is sufficient demand.” For equity investors, the turnaround in the bond market could be important as rising yields have put pressure on stocks since the last Fed meeting in late September.

J

Private payroll wage growth hits 2-year low The US labor market continues to show signs of tightness in the job market and there are increasing signs that wage growth is coming to an end during the pandemic. ADP private payrolls data released on Wednesday showed that wage growth during October fell to its lowest level in two years. Meanwhile, those who change jobs are also being rewarded less. Wage growth for job changers slowed to 8.4% in October, the smallest annual increase since July 2021. Broadly speaking, the ADP employment report showed 113,000 private payroll jobs were added in October, below Wall Street’s estimate of 150,000. “No single industry dominated hiring this month, and the biggest wage gains since the pandemic appear to be behind us,” ADP chief economist Nella Richardson said in the release. “Overall, the October data paint a promising jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it is still enough to support strong consumer spending.”

J

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ stock market leaders went their separate ways in October The “Magnificent Seven” tech giants expected to lead the 2023 stock market rally turned their fortunes around in October as earnings, industry stories and investor fatigue worked their way through this group of leaders. “At this point you can’t look at them as seven stocks together,” Steve Sosnik, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. Last month, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) were the only members of the group to post gains of more than 1%, with the Seattle-area giants rising 4.7% and 7.1%, respectively. Both companies reported quarterly results that showed their cloud units grew more than investor forecasts. Meanwhile, rival Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) saw shares fall more than 5% after poor results from its cloud business, while Nvidia (NVDA) lost 6% amid reports the Biden administration is targeting China for AI. May limit chip exports. Tesla (TSLA) stock fell nearly 20% after its latest results showed lower-than-expected profits amid overall concern about the rate of EV adoption. Meta Platforms (META) issued softer-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter, though the stock ended the month basically flat and up 0.4%. Apple (AAPL) stock posted a similar decline, falling 0.3% after falling more than 8% in September; The iPhone maker will report results on Thursday. Read more here.