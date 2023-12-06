Stocks rise, 10-year yield falls as data shows labor market cooling

Bank stocks rise as CEO opposes regulatory proposals in Senate testimony

The CEOs of some of the nation’s largest banks gathered before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday morning to reassure Congress that the banking sector is stable after this spring’s regional banking crisis.

Officials will also oppose rules proposed by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that would raise capital requirements for America’s largest banks. The changes have been dubbed the “Basel III endgame”, the final step in the implementation of the Basel III accords initiated after the global financial crisis.

“The irony is that the proposal to reduce risk would create even more risk in the financial system,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM). He warned that the proposed rules would make loans and other services more expensive for banks, causing them to either close services or charge more for them.

Bank shares remained bullish in early trade on Wednesday. Shares of Bank of America (BAC) rose more than 2%, while Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC) each rose more than 1%.

Stocks are making early moves

Benefit:

Nio Inc. (NIO): Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker rose more than 2% after reports the company may close its battery production unit before the end of the year.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Shares of the chip maker rose more than 1% ahead of the release of its new Instinct MI300 chip, a graphics processing unit designed to compete with the Nvidia chips on which most Artificial intelligence depends.

Nvidia (NVDA): Shares rose nearly 1% after CEO Jensen Huang said the company will develop new chips to comply with U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors to China.

Loss:

British American Tobacco Industries (BTI): Shares of the cigarette company fell more than 9% after it said it would cut the value of its US brands by $31.5 billion.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Shares of the cloud software company fell 5% after reporting quarterly earnings. The reported results came in ahead of expectations, but shares’ 120% gain this year set a high bar for the stock.

Stock futures rise as data shows jobs, wage gains slowed in November

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher an hour before the market opened.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%.

Nasdaq 100 futures contracts pointed to a 0.3% rise for the tech-heavy index.

