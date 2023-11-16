Stocks retreat from rally as Fed doubts grow

U.S. stocks retreated Thursday and gave up much of this week’s gains as investors began to question the idea that the Federal Reserve is prepared to hold off on raising interest rates.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%, while benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures slipped 0.2%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell more than 0.3%.

Stocks have risen as investors have become more confident that low inflation is signaling to Fed policymakers that their job is done and they can ease tightening. The Dow has risen for four consecutive days and closed Wednesday at its highest level since August.

Given Wednesday’s retail data and the consumer resilience shown in Target’s (TGT) earnings, some on Wall Street are now wondering if the market is exceeding its expectations for a turnaround. Pimco CIO Daniel Ivaskin warned that there is “too much enthusiasm” for a rate cut, saying, “The inflation problem is far from solved.”

Walmart (WMT) had quarterly earnings that beat estimates and raised its annual outlook, though slightly below expectations. Its shares fell more than 7% in pre-market trading. Meanwhile, Macy’s (M) stock rose 10% after the department store reported better-than-expected profit on the back of improving freight costs.

The market was also assessing President Joe Biden’s high-level meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Wednesday, in which the US leader welcomed progress in rebuilding ties between the superpowers. But economic differences remain and Biden again described Xi as a “dictator.” China stocks fell Thursday, with at least one analyst attributing the move in part to Biden’s comments.

On the economic front, the weekly update on US jobless claims will be monitored for any surprises.

Source: finance.yahoo.com