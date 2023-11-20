Stocks remain steady as focus remains on Fed rate cuts

Wall Street stocks rebounded from a subdued holiday week, remaining steady after posting wins for the third straight week as hopes for a return to U.S. interest rate hikes persisted.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were hovering just above the flatline, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were up about 0.2%.

Stocks remained on the rise as signs of easing inflation encouraged the market to believe the Federal Reserve has finally decided to raise rates. The focus now is on when the rate cut might happen, with traders pricing in a 30% chance it will happen as soon as March.

The release of the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting on Tuesday could give a boost to that debate. But business may remain subdued due to little progress on the economic front and Thanksgiving closing on Thursday.

Eyes will also be on Nvidia’s financial results, due on Tuesday, after the chipmaker’s last earnings report sent shares broadly higher as the AI ​​hype cycle began.

The AI ​​impact continued on Monday, as Microsoft shares rose nearly 2% in pre-market trading after the OpenAI backer hired Sam Altman to lead a new AI research team. Efforts over the weekend to reinstate Altman as CEO of ChatGPT Creator failed after he was suddenly ousted and the company’s board nominated former Twitch chief Emmett Shear to replace him.

In commodities, oil prices rose amid reports that Saudi Arabia and its allies could announce further output cuts at the OPEC+ meeting over the weekend. The rise in prices was also seen as the dollar declined, cutting costs for holders of other currencies. West Texas Intermediate crude (CL=F) and Brent crude (BZ=F) both rose about 1.6%.

Source: finance.yahoo.com