Stocks recovered from Tuesday’s selloff

Stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday after a modest bounce after Tuesday’s heavy selloff due to warmer-than-expected CPI data. The Nasdaq (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) recovered some losses, while the Dow (^DJI) was flat midday.

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blickre provided the details.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor’s Note: Who was this article written by? angel smith

video transcript

Akiko Fujita: Jared, a better picture today, at least, so far in the day.

Jared Blickre: Yes, especially small caps. And not for the Dow though. The Dow is hardly trading down. But here’s a look at the Russell 2000 which is up 1% today. Good profit. But when you put it in the context of yesterday, which was the worst day for the index since mid-’22, still down 3%.

A huge step there. And investors are still worried. As you mentioned, we saw a big jump in yields which put pressure on stocks. We also saw a big jump in the dollar. They both walk together.

But critically, let’s not go too far today. And usually, the day after a big unbalanced move down, you get a bit of a pause. The question for investors is will this continue or will we soon find ourselves at record highs again? Before I tackle that, let’s take a look at the sector action.

Today our industries are leading, followed by communication services and healthcare business slightly at the bottom. We have staples, energy and consumer discretionary. And we want to check on the NASDAQ 100. And taking a look at the mega caps, split the picture there.

We put Apple down 1%, but Meta up 1.4%. Nvidia, another record high. It’s up 1%. But I want to know about some important things going on in the market. First, the 10-year T-note yield.

This is at the highest level in several months. This is a three month chart. I want investors and everyone to see that we are at the highest level since December last year. And that big rally that we had at the end of last year, that whole rally I was talking about, was based on interest rates trending downward.

Right now, we have the opposite. So that’s just what I’m thinking about. Apart from this I also want to track VIX. And here’s an interesting way to look at the market. This is a six-month VIX chart. We got a spike yesterday.

And I want to show you a market map of the VIX for the entire year. This is something that worked very well last year. So I am presenting it here again. This is January to December. We are seeing a major turning point here – a turning point.

Guess what that is. That’s February 14th. That’s when we see seasonally strong VIX readings. When we see the VIX going up, it means stocks are going down. And that means we may face some headwinds in early March.

And people tracking the S&P 500 are seeing a similar thing here with respect to their market map, which is just a different way of looking at the market. I want to end here with Bitcoin as we see Bitcoin solidly above $50,000 for the first time in years.

$51,591. I’ll quickly show you a one-year chart. And that’s from bottom left to top right. Crypto enthusiasts, you have to imagine, at least, they are celebrating today.

Source: www.bing.com