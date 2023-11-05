Stocks reach best week of 2023 as bond yields fall on jobs report

S&P 500 profit and loss today

November 03, 2023 05:18 PM EDT

Here are the stocks in the S&P 500 that had the biggest gains and losses today, and the stories behind the session’s market movers.

Jobs report helps Dow notch best week since October 2022

November 03, 2023 04:37 PM EDT

The weaker-than-expected jobs report helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a fifth straight session, with the index rising 222 points, or about 0.7%. The Dow gained just over 5% this week, its best one-week return since October 2022.

Goldman Sachs (GS) shares rose 4.4% after the investment bank announced it will promote 608 executives to managing directors next year, the fewest promotions since 2019.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) shares gained 2.1%. The media giant said earlier this week that it would take full control of streaming service Hulu, paying Comcast (CMCSA) at least $8.61 billion for its 33% stake in the company.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares jumped more than 2.9% after reports it is canceling bonuses for corporate employees and cutting bonuses for store and pharmacy managers as the nation’s largest pharmacy The chain cuts costs to deal with its financial crisis.

Shares of Nike (NKE) rose 1.8%. The stock has gained in four of the last five sessions and is up more than 9% for the week.

Shares of 3M (MMM) rose 1.7% while shares of Boeing (BA) rose 1.6%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares fell 1% and Procter & Gamble (PG) shares fell 0.9%.

Chevron (CVX) fell 0.7% with oil prices slipping nearly 2% to about $81 a barrel.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell 0.5% after reporting a fourth consecutive quarter of revenue declines.

-Terry Lane

What the SBF guilty verdict means for the crypto market and retail investors

November 03, 2023 04:06 PM EDT

Nearly a year after the collapse of FTX, its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday of multiple counts of fraud.

Some believe that the decision and the crypto market’s relatively slow response may be giving false hope to retail investors.

“I think what most retail investors fail to understand right now is that there are still a large amount of assets within the holdings of both FTX and Alameda that have yet to be disposed,” StandardDAO CEO Aaron Rafferty said in an interview. If demand decreases, those liquidations could cause changes in the market.

The collapse of FTX has undoubtedly tainted the reputation of crypto. But traditional asset managers like BlackRock could restore some public confidence — at least in Bitcoin — by entering the market with Bitcoin ETF applications.

“The key thing is that we have massively favorable conditions for Bitcoin because of BlackRock, Fidelity and two other trillion-dollar-plus asset managers,” said Terence Yang, managing director of Swan Bitcoin, which is filing applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF. And it seems to be going well.” told bloomberg,

“On the other hand, you have crypto, which has destroyed the life savings of many Americans – especially the poor and the middle class – through these pump and dumps, these digital penny stocks, which these unregulated casinos are basically Americans are spending on the public, and it doesn’t look so good as it happens,” he said.

-Kyle Torpey

Ozempic shares surge insulated from recession

November 03, 2023 03:22 pm EDT

Shares of Insulet Corp. (PODD), troubled by fears that the popularity of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic will reduce demand for its insulin pumps, fell 15 on Friday after its earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates. increased by more than %.

Insulate income by the numbers

Net income: $51.9 million vs. $25.5 million expected, according to analyst estimates compiled by Visible Alpha

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.74 vs. $0.41 expected

Revenue: $432.7 million vs. $414.3 million expected

Insulate’s revenue increased 27% year-over-year, while adjusted gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 67.3%. The company raised its full-year guidance on the back of strong earnings.

CEO James Hollingshead addressed concerns about GLP-1s and their impact on sales in Insulate’s earnings call Thursday. “We believe,” he said, “GLP-1S does not have a material impact on our end markets.” GLP-1 is not indicated to treat type 1 diabetes, he said, and “type 2 diabetes continues to progress even with weight loss.”

Bond yields fall after dollar

November 03, 2023 02:18 pm EDT

The US dollar index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of currencies, fell 1% on Friday to around 105, its lowest point since mid-September.

One reason: Treasury yields fell for the third straight day on Friday. Bond yields have risen in recent months amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates high for a long time. This has boosted the appeal of Treasuries, increasing demand for dollars.

If this week’s trend holds and bond yields continue to fall, the dollar may follow suit. This could boost stocks by increasing the value of foreign sales of US companies, while also improving the risk/reward ratio of equities compared to bonds.

Paramount shares surge as profits and sales surge due to surge in NFL viewership, streaming

November 03, 2023 01:30 PM EDT

A surge in football fans and streaming subscribers watching games on CBS helped Paramount Global (PARA) deliver better-than-expected results, sending shares up 13% on Friday afternoon.

The media giant reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30, three times more than estimates. Revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $7.13 billion, also exceeding forecasts.

More than half of its revenue came from its TV media division. Paramount indicated that this was driven by CBS’s strong performance, particularly its NFL telecasts, which were “delivering their best season viewership in years.”

Revenue at the company’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) unit rose 38% to $1.69 billion. Subscription revenue increased 46% to $1.26 billion due to a gain of 2.7 million subscribers and higher prices for Paramount+. DTC’s losses fell 31% from a year ago.

Paramount Global shares hit a 14-year low late last month, and despite Friday’s gain and Thursday’s 10% rise, they remain in negative territory for the year.

-Bill McCall

midday market movers

November 03, 2023 12:46 pm EDT

Expedia Group Inc. (XPE): Shares of the online travel services company rose 17% after it reported record revenue and adjusted net income. The company also announced stock buyback authorization of $5 billion, about a third of its market value.

Paramount Global (PARA): Shares in the entertainment company rose more than 11% after it said losses on its streaming service narrowed after adding 2.7 million subscribers and increasing average revenue per subscriber by 16%.

Insulate Corporation (PODD): Shares of the insulin pump maker soared 15% after third-quarter revenue and full-year sales beat Wall Street estimates. The company’s CEO stressed that the market pressure on weight-loss drugs like Ozempic posed a risk to future sales.

Atlassian Corporation (Team): Shares of the workplace software company fell 4% after it reported a fifth consecutive quarter of slow revenue growth and forecast that macroeconomic headwinds “will continue to negatively impact growth” in 2024.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Shares fell about 1% after the iPhone maker reported its fourth consecutive quarterly decline in revenue in its all-important holiday season quarter.

DraftKings shares surge after report of surge in users and revenue

November 03, 2023 12:05 PM EDT

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) jumped more than 11% in early trading Friday after it reported a jump in revenue as it posted a big jump in users and the online betting site raised its guidance.

DraftKings reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 sales rose 57% year-over-year to $790 million, well above forecasts. It reported a loss of $0.61 per share, better than expected. The company’s average monthly unique players (MUP) increased 40% to 2.3 million, and average revenue per MUP increased 14% to $114.

DraftKings raised its full-year sales outlook to $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion, up from its earlier $3.46 billion to $3.54 billion guidance.

DraftKings shares are up more than 190% so far this year.

-Bill McCall

Jobs report, small caps surge due to falling yields

November 03, 2023 11:37 am EDT

The Russell 2000, an index of U.S. small-cap stocks, jumped as much as 3% on Friday morning after the October jobs report sent bond yields plunging, worsening the situation in high-risk equities.

Small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile than large caps, as smaller companies are often more sensitive to the ups and downs of the economic cycle. They are also often more sensitive to interest rates, concerns about which have been the primary driver of equities recently.

The S&P 500 and the Dow, both large-cap indexes, fell about 3% over the past three months as rising Treasury yields made bonds more competitive with stocks. Over the same period, the Russell 2000 declined more than 10%.

Fortinet shares sink due to disappointing guidance

November 03, 2023 10:33 am EDT

Shares of cybersecurity firm Fortinet (FTNT) fell more than 15% in early trading Friday after it reported a disappointing outlook for current quarter sales.

Fortinet forecasts fourth-quarter sales of between $1.38 billion and $1.44 billion. Analysts had expected about $1.5 billion.

This is the second consecutive quarter in which Fortinet shares have declined due to weak guidance. The stock lost 25% of its value in one day in August when its third-quarter revenue and billings forecasts fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Fortinet was dragging down other cybersecurity stocks Friday morning amid concerns about a slowdown in tech spending. Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) fell more than 3% and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) fell about 0.5%, while the rest of the market rose.

Bond yields fall on jobs report

November 03, 2023 09:27 am EDT

Yields on Treasury bonds fell sharply Friday morning after the October jobs report showed signs of softening in the labor market.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates across the economy including mortgages and car loans, fell 15 basis points to about 4.5% from 4.65%, the lowest since late September. Yields on benchmark Treasuries have fallen about 0.5 percentage points over the past three days, a big swing in bond markets.

The 30-year yield fell 11 basis points to about 4.7%, while the yield on 2-year notes fell 10 basis points to 4.87%, its lowest point since early September.

Slowing US job growth is a promising sign for the Fed

November 03, 2023 08:58 am EDT

U.S. employers added 150,000 jobs in October, less than economists had predicted and well below September’s surprise print.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also lowered its estimate for the past two months. August hiring was cut by 62,000 to 165,000, and the September estimate was cut by 39,000 to 297,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8% in September.

Wage growth was also modest, with average hourly earnings rising 0.2% to $34, while average weekly hours decreased slightly to 34.3 hours from 34.4 in September.

Stock futures surged following the report, putting the stock on a rise for the fifth consecutive day.

Stock futures mixed ahead of jobs report

November 03, 2023 08:29 am EDT

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed an hour before the market opened.

S&P 500 futures were slightly lower.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell about 0.2%.

