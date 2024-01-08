Stocks opened mixed due to fall in Boeing

Stocks traded mixed on Monday, with the Dow falling as a selloff in Boeing (BA) shares and uncertainty about the possibility of an interest rate cut continued to weigh on the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.4%, or 170 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was up 0.5% after all three major stock indexes broke nine-week winning streaks on Friday.

Shares of Dow component Boeing fell as much as 9% after US authorities grounded nearly 737 Max 9 jets after their fuselage burst in midair. The incident affected other stocks, with shares of Max 9 operators Alaska Airlines (ALK) and United Airlines (UAL), which operate the jet, falling. Shares of fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) sank more than 10%.

Overall, investors are moving cautiously after stocks fell in the first days of 2024 as expectations of an early rate cut from the Federal Reserve diminished. Strong labor market data, including a warmer-than-expected December jobs report, has intensified the debate over the Fed policy path.

What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

This week could bring catalysts for the market, including earnings reports from big banks and an important study on inflation. CPI inflation readings are due on Thursday, while JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) will kick off fourth-quarter earnings season.

Congressional leaders said Sunday they have reached a $1.59 trillion spending agreement aimed at averting a potential government shutdown, potentially averting one risk. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) remains above 4% after last week’s gains.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 4% as investors absorbed Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut key crude supply prices across all regions, including its main Asia market.

Mon, Jan 8, 2024 10:04 am EST

Boeing sinks after 737 MAX grounding Boeing (BA) stock fell as much as 8% early Monday after an incident on an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight late Friday night led the FAA to ground some of the company’s 737 Max 9 jets over the weekend. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), which makes chassis for jets, also fell more than 13% at the open. Boeing’s margin at the market open was its worst since May 2022, according to data from Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blickre. As Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer reported, Wall Street analysts see the news as a challenge for Boeing in the short term, but not something that will change the long-term story for the industrial giant. JPMorgan’s Seth Seifman wrote in a client note that, “Our view is that Boeing’s main task over the next two years is to increase production and deliveries of the 737 and 787… Friday’s 737 MAX 9 crash clearly “Not helpful in this regard but with a range of possible outcomes, the extent of the blow is not yet clear.” “Given the limited information we have at this early stage, this appears to be a case of manufacturing quality avoidance rather than a design issue,” Ron Epstein, an analyst at Bank of America Global Research, wrote on Monday. Epstein maintained a buy rating on the stock and a $275 price target for Boeing. In this photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigator-in-charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of ​​Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP) (Associated Press)

Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 9:34 am EST

Shares opened mixed after 9 week winning streak was broken Stocks had a mixed start on Monday after ending their 9-week winning streak last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.4%, or 150 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was up 0.4%. Hotter-than-expected jobs data last week left investors wondering when the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates this year.

