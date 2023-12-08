Stocks on six-week winning streak after strong jobs report

Stocks closed the first full trading week of December with a win on Friday as investors positively evaluated the US monthly jobs report, making the case that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates next year. Stocks turned positive as market watchers saw more evidence of a soft landing for the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.3%, or more than 100 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.4%, its highest level for the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained about 0.5%. This was the sixth consecutive week of gains for the major indices.

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7% in November, the nonfarm-payrolls report showed, in a sign that the labor market may not cool as quickly as many initially thought.

Meanwhile, the economy added 199,000 jobs from the previous month as striking auto workers and Hollywood actors returned to the workforce.

The report will serve as a test for stocks, which surged as investors became optimistic that the Fed’s rate hikes have peaked and there is going to be a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy. Signs of a cooling labor market in early data this week were taken as a sign that the Fed’s inflation fight is succeeding.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

Elsewhere, the UK antitrust regulator said on Friday it would investigate OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) for a possible merger investigation. The move comes after the AI ​​buzz gave tech stocks a boost on Thursday, with Alphabet (GOOGL) and AMD (AMD) gaining after introducing products.

In commodities, oil prices bounced back but are still on track for their longest losses in five years, as the market weighs whether additional OPEC+ cuts will cap the global lull. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures and Brent (BZ=F) crude futures were both more than 2% higher.

A look at the coming week The last Federal Reserve policy meeting is just days away. Next week, market watchers and the broader public will get the Fed’s final word on 2023. While the central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady, the meeting is important for its guidance to look ahead and shape the coming months. When do central bankers expect to start cutting rates? This question will be top of mind for many investors and consumers as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell shares the latest information on the pursuit of a soft landing. There will also be fresh inflation data next week, which will help show whether the Fed’s fight to ease price pressures is still making progress. Earnings reports from Costco, Oracle and Adobe will also provide insight into the state of the economy and some of its corporate players. Yahoo Finance’s Brent Sanchez has a graphical description of what to watch for next week:

Elon Musk’s ex is subtly hurting Tesla Elon Musk’s approximately $800 billion electric vehicle company Tesla is growing rapidly. The stock has doubled in value this year, even as Musk has invited controversy and an advertiser exodus over his actions and comments at Platform X, formerly Twitter. But more broadly, Tesla faces a challenging mix of headwinds, ranging from increased competition from older carmakers for EV market share to uncertain EV demand and lingering concerns about charging infrastructure. Margins are declining. Regulators are also scrutinizing claims about self-driving capabilities and the range of electrified vehicles. So then, how can a CEO effectively lead a company through such turmoil while spending significant brainpower on a separate, weaker business? “What good is X doing Tesla?” said David Trainor, CEO of New Constructs, an investment research firm. “They hired a CEO to run it, and I don’t see any downside to him stepping away 100%.” In fact, in Trainor’s view, if Musk announced he was leaving X, Tesla stock would probably rise. Musk’s financial troubles also pose a risk to Tesla shareholders. “It’s hard to think of many CEOs who are more the face of a company and a brand than Tesla’s Elon Musk,” said Garrett Nelson, vice president and senior equity analyst at CFRA Research. “For example, if X advertising revenues decline significantly and Musk needs to sell more Tesla stock to provide funding to For now, Wall Street is looking beyond Musk’s X-related drama.

Apple plans to expand operations in India Wall Street’s biggest name is planning to increase its production in India, aiming to produce a quarter of the world’s iPhones in the country. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Apple and its suppliers are aiming to manufacture more than 50 million iPhones annually in the world’s most populous country within the next two to three years. The initiative comes as US multinationals attempt to diversify their supply chains away from China in the wake of severe COVID-19 disruptions, with the country imposing stringent measures to curb the spread of the outbreak. These measures were more restrictive and remained in effect for much longer than public health restrictions in the US and other Western countries. According to the report, after the initial expansion, Apple plans to manufacture millions of additional devices in India. And by the end of the decade Indian production will account for an even greater share of global iPhone production. China, an important market and production center for Apple, will remain the top producer of iPhones. In a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook stressed the importance of the company’s global expansion, especially in India.

Trends in shares in afternoon trade Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during afternoon trading on Friday: Paramount (PARA): Shares rose 14% on Friday after reports that private investment firm RedBird Capital, along with Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, was trying to acquire National Amusements’ voting shares and take control of the media group. Paramount has long been discussed as a takeover target as the entertainment industry and its streaming branches grow and consolidate and competition increases. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD): The entertainment giant is bolstering its content pipeline with a deal that will bring films from acclaimed indie film studio A24 to HBO and Max streaming. Shares rose more than 6% after the announcement of the multiyear agreement. Broadcom (AVGO): The chipmaker and infrastructure software provider advanced 0.4% after reporting financial Q4 results that beat Wall Street estimates. Company officials said demand for generic AI-related technology is growing. Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock. Lululemon (LULU): The apparel company gained more than 5% Friday morning after initially falling following Thursday’s earnings report, which topped Wall Street estimates but fell short of fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The change comes as more optimistic analysts say the company has shown stability and there are no real signs of a slowdown.

UK antitrust regulator considering probe into Microsoft, OpenAI partnership Antitrust regulators in Britain said they are considering an investigation into the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday they were reviewing whether the partnership constitutes a merger condition and were looking to talk to stakeholders about how the arrangement would affect competition. The increased scrutiny comes after a dramatic leadership upheaval at OpenAI, in which the board ousted CEO and founder Sam Altman, who was later immediately reinstated. Once the matter was calmed down, Microsoft gained a non-voting seat on the board. The tech giants have invested billions of dollars in the company and, in turn, have integrated OpenAI technology into their range of services, sparking a Big Tech race for market share in the emerging world of AI. In a statement on ” He said the company would work with antitrust regulators to provide them with information.

Stock trends in morning trading Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during morning trading on Friday: Lululemon (LULU): The apparel company gained more than 3% Friday morning after initially falling following an earnings report Thursday that topped Wall Street estimates but fell short of fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The change comes as more optimistic analysts say the company has shown stability and there are no real signs of a recession. Broadcom (AVGO): The chipmaker and infrastructure software provider advanced 0.5% after reporting fiscal Q4 results that beat Wall Street estimates. Officials said there is demand for generator AI. Company officials said demand for generic AI-related technology is growing. And Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock. RH (RH): Formerly known as Restoration Hardware, the luxury home-furnishing company fell more than 13% after it missed analysts’ expectations and reported a 13.6% year-over-year decline in revenue. DocuSign (DOCU): Shares rose 1.5% after the company reported earnings that beat expectations, with revenue of $700.4 million, up 9% from a year earlier. The company also posted adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63.

Shares cool down as jobs report heats up Wall Street put the brakes on a year-end rally after a hotter-than-expected jobs report, which market watchers see as making the Federal Reserve less likely to cut interest rates as early as 2024. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 0.4%.