Stocks, news and UK inflation data

Britain’s FTSE 100 hits three-month high as inflation data shows

UK shares surged in early deals after new data showed inflation fell to 3.9% in November.

The FTSE jumped 1.3% when markets opened, reaching its highest level since September 21.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 Midcap index also rose 1.1%. Meanwhile, sterling fell 0.6%.

-Karen Gilchrist

Inflation in Britain decreased to 3.9%

Christmas lights on Regent Street in London, UK on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Bloomberg | getty images

UK inflation fell faster than expected in November, slowing to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

The year-on-year rise in the consumer price index was the lowest since September 2021 and well below the 4.4% expected by economists, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to cut rates in 2024.

Last week, the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25% and said monetary policy “will likely need to remain accommodative for an extended period.”

– Karen Gilchrist

European markets opened with gains

European markets opened with gains on Wednesday.

Pan-European Stock Exchange 600 rose 0.5% in early deals, with almost all sectors trading in positive territory. Telecom shares rose 0.9%, while tech stocks flatlined slightly.

– Karen Gilchrist

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are going to open with gains on Wednesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 20 points at 7,661, Germany’s DAX up 23 points at 16,671, France’s CAC up 22 points at 7,599 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 63 points up at 30,605.

UK inflation data for November is due.

– Holi Elite

