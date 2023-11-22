Stocks mixed, dollar gains ahead of US economic data: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — Stocks were mixed, while the dollar rose from its weakest level in nearly three months as traders awaited U.S. economic data before markets were halted for holidays in the United States and Japan.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were flat after Wall Street’s rally halted on Tuesday. Nvidia Corp fell in pre-market trading after it reported earnings on Tuesday that failed to meet investors’ high expectations. General Motors Co. benefited when the CEO of its troubled self-driving car unit resigned.

News of a temporary pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas failed to ignite risk-on sentiment, with investors looking to data on U.S. jobless claims, durable and capital-goods orders and consumer sentiment on Wednesday for clues on the direction of monetary policy. Searched for. Treasury yields were stable.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last rates meeting showed that policymakers have coalesced around a strategy of “proceeding cautiously” on future interest rate moves and would base any tightening on progress toward its inflation target. . Swap contracts tied to Fed meetings are currently priced at about a 25% probability of the first rate cut in March, slightly lower than before the publication of the FOMC minutes.

“The fact that markets are considering the possibility of cutting rates in the first quarter shows that it’s going to be quite difficult for the U.S. dollar at this level,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. ” Bloomberg said on television. As the Fed’s December meeting approaches, “markets will be looking for a change in language that actually reduces the risk of further hikes,” he said.

Microsoft Corp rose about 0.4% in premarket trading following Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI following days of drama. The decision to reinstate him at the world’s best-known artificial intelligence startup marks a victory for biggest backer Microsoft, which worked with fellow investors to overturn Altman’s dismissal.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gained. Among individual movers, accounting-software maker Sage Group PLC gained after an earnings decline. Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG climbed after reporting fourth-quarter results. Kingfisher Plc declined after the home-improvement retailer cut profit guidance.

Asian shares fell as artificial intelligence stocks fell. Mainland Chinese stocks were on the backfoot, with technology and industrial companies lagging behind.

The cryptocurrency declined after Binance Holdings Ltd. and its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to money laundering and sanctions violations under a sweeping agreement with the U.S. that allows the cryptocurrency exchange to continue operating. Bitcoin and BNB — tokens associated with Changpeng Zhao’s Binance ecosystem — slipped.

Oil remained steady with signs of another US stockpile increase ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supplies over the weekend.

