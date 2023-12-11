Stocks making the biggest moves in the afternoon: Macy's, Cigna Group, Eli Lilly, Paramount & more

Check out the companies making headlines in afternoon trading. Macy’s – Macy’s shares surged 21% after it received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from two investment firms, according to sources. Other department store chains also rose on the report, with shares of Nordstrom and Kohl’s rising more than 5%. Cigna Group, Humana – Cigna Group reportedly abandoned its attempt to acquire rival Humana after the two could not agree on a price. Cigna shares rose 16%, while Humana shares fell 1.6%. Shake Shack – Shares of Shake Shack rose 7.4% after the company announced CEO Randy Garutti will retire from his position in 2024. Broadcom – The stock rose 8.8% after Citi restarted coverage of Broadcom with a buy rating, citing strength from the VMware acquisition. The Wall Street firm said its “AI business will offset improvements in the Semi business.” Its $1,100 price target implies a 16% upside. Eli Lilly – The pharma stock fell more than 3% after a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that patients who stopped taking the weight-loss drug tirazepide gained their weight back over time. came. In response, Eli Lilly said on Monday that participants who took a placebo regained 14.8% of their weight over 88 weeks, meaning tirazeptide caused “sustained weight loss” compared with placebo. SNAP – Shares rose more than 4.6% after Wells Fargo upgraded shares from equal weight to overweight. The Wall Street bank said the company’s efforts to rebuild its advertising platform will boost the stock. DoorDash – Shares of the food delivery company got a boost, rising 2.2% after news that it would join the Nasdaq-100 index, which includes the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Joining the popular Nasdaq-100 can raise a stock’s profile while increasing its trading volume. Passive fund managers and active managers who use the Nasdaq-100 as a benchmark are required to buy all of its components. Nike – Shares of the shoe and apparel company rose 2.6% after Citi upgraded Nike to buy from neutral. Citi said in a note to clients that Nike’s strategy to control costs will help it top Wall Street’s earnings estimates in next week’s quarterly report. Barclays also named Nike as the best idea for 2024. Best Buy – Shares rose 2.2% after Jefferies upgraded the retail giant to buy from hold. The Wall Street firm said a “replacement cycle” would begin for pandemic-related buying, and set a price target of 20% upside from Friday’s close. AbbVie – Shares rose 1.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company to buy from neutral. The firm cited that the revenue outlook for AbbVie’s Humira franchise remains resilient despite new entrants. Pinterest – Shares rose 1.5% after an upgrade by RBC to outperform from sector perform. Analysts see a long-term opportunity in Pinterest as the Internet-based ad platform chases impulse shopping’s $241 billion ad spend. Campbell Soup – Shares of Campbell Soup rose 1.5% after its first-quarter earnings beat estimates. It reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, better than the LSEG consensus estimate of 88 cents in earnings per share. Revenue of $2.52 billion came in line with estimates. Paramount Global – The stock fell 3.6% on Sunday after reported that media mogul Shari Redstone is in talks to sell her controlling stake in Paramount Global’s parent company, National Amusements. Semiconductor – Shares related to the semiconductor industry rose during afternoon trade. Applied Materials increased by 5%. KLA and Lam Research gained more than 4%. Micron Technology also rose more than 4%. Crypto Stocks – Shares of crypto-related equities declined as the price of Bitcoin is headed for its worst day since August. Exchange operator Coinbase and bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy declined about 6% each, while bitcoin miners suffered double-digit declines. The largest mining stocks, Riot and Marathon, fell 12% and 11%, respectively. Wall Street favorites CleanSpark and Iris Energy were down 15% and 11%, respectively. — CNBC’s Michael Bloom, Michelle Fox, Hakyung Kim, Yun Lee, Tanaya Machel, Jesse Pound and Piya Singh contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com