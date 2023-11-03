Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Fortinet, Block, Expedia, Apple and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Fortinet – Shares fell 23.1% after the cybersecurity company missed earnings expectations and gave a weak outlook for the current quarter. Fortinet reported revenue of $1.33 billion in the third quarter and is expected to be between $1.38 billion and $1.44 billion in the current quarter. Both analysts were underwhelmed by LSEG’s survey, which had forecast revenue of $1.35 billion for the third quarter and $1.5 billion in the current period. The Block – The fintech stock rose more than 15% in premarket trading a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates on the top and bottom line. Block showed strong growth in both Cash App and Square revenue, increasing its full-year guidance. Bill Holdings – Shares of the software company fell more than 30% in premarket trading after Bill lowered earnings and revenue guidance for the full fiscal year. The low guidance came despite bills beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fiscal first quarter. Expedia – The vacation booking platform rose 10.9% after a strong third-quarter report. Expedia said Thursday it earned adjusted earnings of $5.41 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion, which topped the expectations of analysts surveyed by LSEG, who had forecast earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion. . Apple – Shares retreated 2.2%. On Thursday, the big technology company reported its fourth consecutive decline in quarterly sales and provided a soft outlook for revenue in the December quarter. This is more important than the fact that the company beat analysts’ expectations on both lines in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. Live Nation — rose 2.9% a day after the ticket provider beat expectations on both lines when it reported third-quarter earnings. Live Nation’s successful report comes as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s tours have taken over the music world, prompting fans to buy concert tickets. Paramount Global – Shares rose 5.5% on Thursday after reporting that it beat analysts’ expectations. The media company earned an adjusted 30 cents per share on revenue of $7.13 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected 10 cents per share and revenue of $7.10 billion. Floor & Decor Holdings – The home goods retailer fell 17%. On Thursday, Floor & Decor Holdings reported earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion, while analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 56 cents per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. The company also cut its full-year guidance on both lines. Carvana – The used car retailer slipped 4.3% after Thursday’s earnings report showed slightly lower-than-expected revenue. Carvana said it had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, below the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion compiled by LSEG. DraftKings – Shares rose 6.4% after the sportsbook company reported third-quarter revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Revenue increased 57% to $790 million and monthly unique payers increased 40% year over year to 2.3 million. Coinbase – Shares fell 4.5% after the crypto company said revenue tied to subscriptions and services in the fourth quarter should be about flat compared with the prior three-month period. Elsewhere, the company beat expectations in both regions in the third quarter. Trupanion – Shares climbed 9.3% Friday, a day after the pet insurer positively surprised Wall Street with earnings. Revenue for the third quarter came in at $285.9 million, exceeding the $275 million forecast by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Meanwhile, the company saw adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million, while analysts had expected a loss of $0.6 million. Uber – Rideshare stock rose 1.2% after KeyBank upgraded it from sector weight to overweight. Uber, which is scheduled to report earnings next week, should show an acceleration in growth in the third quarter, the firm said. — CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Yun Lee and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com