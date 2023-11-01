November 1, 2023
Stocks making biggest moves in the afternoon: Estee Lauder, Yum China, Paycom Software and more


Check out the companies making headlines in afternoon trading. Advanced Micro Devices – The stock rose 8% after the chip maker beat analysts’ expectations for its third-quarter earnings. The company also offered positive 2024 guidance for artificial intelligence GPU revenue. Generac – The generator builder rose more than 15% after topping Wall Street’s third-quarter estimates. Generac reported earnings of $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. Analysts at LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, had expected profit of $1.51 a share on revenue of $1.04 billion. Estée Lauder – The cosmetics company fell more than 17% after reporting disappointing quarterly earnings. Estée Lauder cut its full-year earnings per share guidance to between $2.17 and $2.42, down from its previous guidance of $3.50 per share to $3.75 per share. CVS – The pharmacy chain’s stock fell 2% in afternoon trading after CVS’s Medicare benefit costs came in 1% above estimates, despite the company beating both expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. Humana – Shares fell more than 4% after the insurance company lowered its full-year guidance for earnings per share. However, third-quarter earnings per share came in above consensus. Match Group – The dating services company fell 16% after issuing guidance for its fourth-quarter revenue that was weaker than analysts expected. Yum China – The fast-food restaurant group dropped more than 20% after third-quarter revenue of $2.91 billion, less than the $3.06 billion expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. DuPont de Nemours – Shares of the chemical company fell more than 6%. DuPont’s third-quarter revenue came in at $3.06 billion, less than the $3.15 billion expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. Garmin – The technology company added 10% after its third-quarter revenue came in at $1.28 billion, compared with the $1.21 billion expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $5.15 billion, compared with its prior estimate of $5.05 billion. Paycom Software – Shares of the HR and payroll company fell more than 36% after Paycom’s third-quarter revenue came in line with expectations. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance also fell short of estimates. Trimble – The technology and software stock fell 13% after Trimble’s third-quarter revenue came in below estimates. Additionally, the company lowered its full-year guidance for both revenue and earnings per share and announced that Chief Financial Officer David Barnes is scheduled to retire from the company next May. Ford – The automaker’s stock rose 1% after it received an upgrade from Barclays to overweight along with rival General Motors. Barclays said both stocks were trading at historically low valuations. — CNBC’s Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com

