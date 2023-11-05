Stocks Looking to Produce Best Week in a Year: What to Know This Week

Another series of corporate earnings reports await investors in the coming week as the stock market looks to extend its recent rally.

Disney (DIS) highlights the week of the quarterly report while Uber (UBER), Rivian (RIVN), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) also have highlights on the schedule.

The calendar will remain quiet on the economic front, with the University of Michigan’s first reading of November consumer sentiment set for the most notable release on Friday.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Finance will host its investment conference, with scheduled speakers including DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach, Meredith Whitney and media leaders Jeff Zucker and Kevin Mayer.

Stocks head into the first full trading week of November after their best week in nearly a year, as equities may surge over the weekend as investor confidence boosted by the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 5% last week, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose more than 6.6%, the best weekly performance of the major indices in 2023.

Friday’s jobs report showed that job growth last month was slower than expected, the US economy added 150,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate reached its highest level since January 2022 at 3.9%.

The slowdown in the labor market is a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve, which noted that further easing of the labor market will be needed to keep inflation on a downward path.

“It is still likely to be true – not a certainty, but likely – that we will need to see some slow growth and some softening of labor market conditions to fully restore price stability,” Fed Chairman Jerome. Powell said at a press conference last Wednesday.

powell Did not explicitly rule out the possibility of further rate hikes, noting that Fed officials are not yet discussing cutting rates. Still, the market took Powell’s comments as a sign that the central bank may raise interest rates in the near future.

As of Friday afternoon, markets were pricing in a nearly 95% chance that the Fed will not raise rates at its next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool, which is about 15 percentage points higher than the previous day. A month ago, markets predicted only a 53% chance the Fed would not hike again.

“The October jobs report was timed to match Powell’s soft landing message earlier this week,” Michael Ferroli, JPMorgan’s chief U.S. economist, wrote in a research note on Friday. “At the end of the day, the economic data is going to drive the decision, and the data says we’re done raising rates.”

Disney is the frontrunner in the earnings race this upcoming week and the media giant is set to report results after the bell on Wednesday. Investors will be focused on the company’s new reporting structure, particularly any additional details on ESPN, which recently released individual financial statements for the first time.

In February, Disney CEO Bob Iger reorganized the company into three main business segments: Disney Entertainment, Sports (ESPN), and Experiences.

Within the report, key metrics will include Disney+ subscribers and the success of growth on the platform. Following an announcement last week that Disney was purchasing Comcast’s remaining stake in the streaming platform, investors will likely be on the lookout for any updates on Hulu.

“We expect the new linear standalone segment to continue to decline driven by the loss of pay TV subscriptions and advertising weakness,” Macquarie Media Tech analyst Tim Nolen wrote in a research note on Oct. 24.

Broadly speaking, a solid earnings season in recent weeks had not served much as a market catalyst, as higher bond yields and fears of another Fed rate hike were driving market action heading into the November 1 FOMC meeting. Were.

But those fears are fading for now, as the 10-year yield hit its lowest level in more than a month on Friday, falling short of the 16-year high that Wall Street strategists believe Was that this could be a continued headwind for stocks.

In a note to clients on Friday, Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, noted the fact that the 10-year Treasury yield never topped 5% during its recent surge, saying “the market psychology has changed.” , given that stocks had been falling recently as yields rose. ,

Importantly, this happened because earnings largely beat expectations.

As of Friday morning, 404 S&P 500 companies had reported earnings, according to Evercore ISI data. Using updated estimates based on earnings reports so far in the period, the firm expects S&P 500 companies to post sales growth of 2.2% and earnings growth of 3.6% for the third quarter.

If these figures hold true, it will be the first time companies have reported earnings growth after the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This week has reminded investors that you can make money in stocks with interest rates at these levels or higher; this happened more than a decade before the GFC,” Emanuel wrote in a research note on Friday.

“Although we continue to view the medium term as a challenge given earnings uncertainty, troubling geopolitics and the possibility of a recession, the logic of remaining defensive in the here and now no longer applies.”

weekly calendar

monday

Economic Data: There is no notable economic news scheduled for release.

Earning: Dish Networks (DISH), Devon Energy (DVN), Freshpet (FRPT), TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Tuesday

Economic Data: Trade balance, September ($60.5 billion expected, -$58.3 billion earlier)

Earning: Celsius Holdings (CELH), Datadog (DDOG), Dutch Brothers (BROS), Fisker (FSR), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Rivian (RIVN), Toast (TOST) Uber (UBER)

Wednesday

Economic Data: MBA mortgage applications, Nov. 3 (-2.1% earlier); Month-to-Month Wholesale Inventory, September (0% ago)

Earning: Disney (DIS), Affirm (AFRM), AMC (AMC), Marathon Digital Holdings (MAR), The Trade Desk (TTD), Under Armor (UAA), Twilio (TWLO), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Thursday

Economic Data: Initial jobless claims, week ending November 4 (218,000 expected, 217,000 earlier)

Earning: Novavax (NVAX), Oatly (Oatly), Yeti (YETI), The Trade Desk (TTD), Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Friday

Economic Data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, November Preliminary (64.0 expected, 63.8 earlier)

Earning: There are no notable earnings scheduled for release.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

