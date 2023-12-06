Stocks little changed as investors await more labor data: Live updates

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on December 1, 2023.

Brendan McDiarmid | reuters

US stocks fluctuated on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data that suggested inflation was falling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading down 2 points, nearly flat. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also little changed.

Stocks cooled from earlier gains, with the Dow up nearly 170 points at one point. The decline in labor costs boded positively for the path of inflation, while the surge in productivity suggested the economy was likely to avoid recession. ADP’s private payrolls data provided the latest indication that the job market, long considered a problem for the Federal Reserve, was easing.

“ADP’s payroll data shows that the Fed’s anti-inflation treatment is now really taking effect,” said David Russell, global head of markets strategy at online investment platform TradeStation. “The data point to an accommodative stance, but if policy remains too tight, investors could start worrying about a recession. The Fed has a losing battle at this point.”

But Wednesday’s ADP report is just one of a series of labor-focused data releases expected during the week. Investors will monitor jobless claims numbers on Thursday before turning their attention to widely followed data on non-farm payrolls, wages and the unemployment rate due on Friday.

“There’s no denying the fact that the data coming out at the end of the week…is what everyone is looking forward to,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Labor costs also fell more than economists expected, while productivity rose at a faster rate than expected, new government data showed.

Wednesday’s move follows back-to-back losses for the Dow and S&P 500. The decline has raised questions about whether the late-2023 rally is stalling or whether the market has gone up too far, too fast.

But the Nasdaq Composite managed to recover from the fall on Tuesday. Technology stocks, which led the November rally, have risen as Treasury yields declined.

Cloud company Box fell nearly 9% after reporting third-quarter results that were below analysts’ expectations. On the other hand, homebuilder stock Toll Brothers gained nearly 3% after exceeding expectations on the top and bottom lines.

