Morgan Stanley predicts the S&P 500 to end 2024 at 4500

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson believes stocks will remain roughly flat in 2024.

Wilson forecasts earnings growth of $229 per share for the S&P 500 (^GSPC), which would result in a year-end target of 4,500 for the benchmark index. This target is about 2% above current levels, which is well below the S&P 500’s average annual return of about 10%.

Wilson’s estimate stems, in part, from companies’ weak comments about the U.S. economy and consumer health in 2024.

“Although the medium-term outlook for earnings looks positive, the near-term backdrop remains challenging,” Wilson wrote. “The breadth of earnings revisions, which typically lead consensus estimates, has once again narrowed and is at the lowest level since March this year. Underscoring this trend was more cautious corporate commentary overall. Which is again macro focused.”

Wilson also highlights that the reduction in fiscal stimulus to boost consumer spending and the Federal Reserve’s “higher for longer” interest rate strategy “are increasingly weighing on both corporate and consumer sentiment.”

“The combination of these factors suggests that earnings headwinds are likely to persist into early next year before a durable recovery occurs,” Wilson wrote.

Importantly, however, Wilson, who is already bearish on the market and earnings ahead of a 2022 decline, expects an earnings improvement in 2024.

He sees positive operating profits and growth from Artificial Intelligence driving margin expansion. This is in line with many analysts who expect an earnings decline last quarter, with S&P 500 companies expected to come out of their earnings recession during the current reporting period.

Wilson says margin pressure is a common main driver of an earnings slowdown as companies realign their operations to increase profits. Bank of America’s Ohsung Kwon recently told Yahoo Finance that confidence is growing on his team and that companies are well positioned to enter 2024. Wilson also feels the same way about rebalancing corporates.

“It takes time for companies to right-size expenses to match slow revenue growth,” Wilson wrote. “Once that happens, and demand begins to recover, positive operating leverage resumes and margin expansion and earnings growth occur. This expectation is driven by our 2024 (+7% growth) and 2025 earnings.” forecast (+16% growth).”

Read more here.

Source: finance.yahoo.com