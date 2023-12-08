(Bloomberg) — Stocks and U.S. futures remained in narrow ranges as traders awaited a key U.S. jobs report for more evidence on whether the labor market is cooling fast enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Can be brought closer to doing.

Most read from Bloomberg

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose for a fourth week of gains, keeping the benchmark on pace. Shares of Anglo American Plc fell 6.6%, the most in nearly nine months, after the company said it would reduce production of almost all goods next year to cut costs.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indicated a slight decline from Thursday’s 1.5% rally. In Asia, Indian share benchmarks, already at record levels, extended gains as expected after the central bank’s decision to keep its rates unchanged.

Recent evidence of slowing US inflation and labor market softening has helped boost optimism that the Fed may be nearing the end of its tightening campaign. Friday’s non-farm payrolls report is important for traders to evaluate whether bets on monetary easing next year are justified – or gone too far.

“Recently increased jobless claims and continued claims suggest the risks to this week’s NFP data are to the downside,” said analysts at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg. “Any negative surprises would support the market view that the Fed will need to cut rates significantly earlier in 2024.”

The dollar traded mixed against key peers and Treasuries were little changed. Meanwhile, the yen was in focus as traders bet that the Bank of Japan is nearing the end of its negative interest rate policy. The Japanese currency gained 1.1% in terms of liquidity before its gains largely tapered off. The advance sent the country’s stocks and bonds down.

Traders are also looking for clarification from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments he made to lawmakers that their job was going to become more challenging from the end of the year, which has fueled speculation that the central bank may step down from its deputy. -Will start lifting the zero benchmark rate. soon. The yen rose to its strongest level since August as bets against the currency nosedived.

However, some investors are not convinced that the BOJ will make significant policy changes this month. Japan’s economy shrank more than expected in the third quarter, suggesting the recovery is more fragile than anticipated, which could give the central bank reason to delay policy normalization.

Recent moves in the yen “have certainly been a surprise to us and we think the markets are probably bullish here,” Eddie Cheung, senior emerging markets strategist at Crédit Agricole CIB, said on Bloomberg Television. “However the yen has moved to the downside around these levels.”

Elsewhere in Asia, shares fell in Hong Kong and China. China’s most valuable company, Tencent Holdings Ltd., on Friday unveiled one of its most ambitious efforts yet at a big-budget console game as it bet new franchises would help its global expansion.

But Friday’s US jobs report commands top billing. Payrolls likely rose by 183,000 last month, after rising by 150,000 in October, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.9%, according to the average forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The resolution of the United Auto Workers strike in the US will boost November non-farm payrolls, but a weak household survey will reveal sharply cooling conditions in the labor market, according to Anna Wong and Stuart Paul at Bloomberg Economics.

“It is harder for job seekers to find work, and longer periods of unemployment usually lead to a sustained increase in the unemployment rate later on,” they wrote in a report. “Our view is that the recession is likely to begin in October.”

In terms of commodities, oil gained, but continued its longest weekly decline since 2018 on concerns about a global glut. Gold is headed for its first weekly decline in four weeks.

Major events of this week:

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% at 8:18 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 0.2%

MSCI emerging markets index rose 0.4%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0784

Japanese yen little changed at 144.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1687 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2566

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $43,174.4

Ether fell 0.9% to $2,349.98

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 2.22%

UK 10-year yield rose four basis points to 4.01%

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Su and Matthew Burgess.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com